Soltec Showcases its SFOne Solar Tracker at RE+, a Leading Renewable Energy Event in the United States

Madrid - 6 September, 2023. Soltec, a vertically integrated company specializing in photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, will participate in RE+ with its latest SFOne solar tracker. The RE+ exhibition, driven by leading solar energy organizations in the country, the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), aligns with the trend of renewing best practices across the renewable energy landscape as the market evolves.



The company will showcase its SFOne solar tracker, specifically designed to meet the requirements of the U.S. market. This new tracker, featuring 1P multi-row configuration technology, is designed for longer 72-cell and 78-cell modules. Additionally, it incorporates Dy-Wind technology, offering the most advanced methodology for wind-resistant structure design.It also boasts the Diffuse Booster system, ideal for low-light conditions, providing higher solar panel performance compared to others in the market. Furthermore, it is one of the most adaptable trackers to different terrains and environments, and thanks to its self-powered module, construction time can be reduced by 75%.Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec, stated: "For Soltec, it's a pleasure to be present at the largest gathering of renewable energy industry professionals in North America. The innovative technology of our SFOne tracker aligns perfectly with the needs of the U.S. market, and it's essential for us to showcase it at a key event like RE+, attended by thousands of industry-leading stakeholders."Currently, this event features the participation of over 27,000 professionals from various segments of the industry, more than 1,300 exhibitors, and representatives from over 100 different countries.About SoltecSoltec is a company specialized in vertically integrated solutions in the photovoltaic solar energy sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Headquartered in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a significant presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020.Soltec organizes its activities into three major business areas: i) the photovoltaic project development division, with a strong focus on environmental, social, and governance commitments; ii) the industrial division, offering additional construction services to ensure a comprehensive and integrated value proposition; and iii) Soltec Asset Management, a third business division through which Soltec manages the assets in its portfolio, with the goal of maximizing long-term benefits.