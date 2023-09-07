muGrid Analytics Awarded SBIR Phase I Grant by the US Department of Energy

LITTLETON, Colorado; September 7, 2023â€” muGrid Analytics has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) grant by the US Department of Energy's Office of Science to support continued development of their Redcloud Energy Management System (EMS). The Redcloud EMS provides operational model predicted command-and-control for battery energy storage, electric vehicle chargers, and other dispatchable loads to drive near-optimal utility bill savings.



This grant will support muGrid's research into closing the gap between the modeled and actual techno-economic performance of battery systems, EV charging, and building automation. muGrid's Redcloud EMS uses mathematical optimization and predictive analytics, verifiably co-optimizing across multiple stacked revenue streams such as peak shaving, energy arbitrage, and demand response. This is performed in an operational, forward-looking environment, delivering exceptional financial returns compared to currently available solutions."Superior economic performance means that more battery storage systems, along with their connected renewable energy and microgrids, can be cost justified and deployed across the C&I market space," said Dr. Travis Simpkins, CTO of muGrid Analytics. "This unlocks the utility savings estimated during the design phase, allowing energy assets to realize their full capabilities and enabling stakeholders to finally achieve the monetary benefits they expect."About: muGrid Analytics helps clients maximize returns on energy investments and make smart, data-driven choices that put solar, energy storage, and microgrid projects in the ground. muGrid provides disruptively innovative solutions for distributed energy resource performance throughout the project lifecycle, from feasibility analysis to operations. muGrid is a certified woman-owned small business based in Littleton, Colorado.