Powur Enhances its Solar Sales Enablement and Project Fulfillment Platform

San Diego, CA (September 7, 2023) - Powur PBC, a platform-based company simplifying the path to clean energy, announced ahead of Powur World, its largest annual event for solar sales professionals, that it is enhancing its sales enablement and project fulfillment platform. Focused on meeting the needs of solar sales professionals and businesses, Powur is strengthening its platform by launching its integrated Powur Vision proposal system, and also adding new enterprise features and lead nurturing functionality to its platform.



To provide solar professionals and businesses with a fully-integrated sales experience, Powur is launching its own proposal system, Vision, fully integrated into the Powur platform. Previously available in beta version in limited markets, Vision is now LIVE in more than 20 states in which the company is currently active."The residential solar sales market is increasingly competitive. That's why we are continually strengthening our sales enablement and project fulfillment platform with new tools and features that provide more value," stated Powur CEO Jonathan Budd. "The launch of Vision plus the new features and functionalities on our platform will enable solar sales professionals and businesses to be more profitable and efficient."As the energy market matures and solar sales become more complex, companies looking to add solar to their portfolio or expand their existing solar sales capabilities increasingly need a cost-effective and easy-to-use sales enablement and fulfillment platform that allows them to focus on sales instead of back-office tasks and logistics. In order to further support project profitability, Powur is enhancing its enterprise product suite with fully-customized compensation and margin controls. While new team assignment and staff override functionalities help to streamline projects and incentivize team members. In addition, recent updates to the enterprise product suite, like co-branding and an open API, allow companies to build their own brand while leveraging Powur's administrative controls, buying power, and world-class training and enablement tools.Already offering critical sales enablement features, Powur is further strengthening its platform by providing more robust functionality for lead acquisition, communication, nurturing, and tracking, for improved closing rates. These new features empower solar sales professionals and organizations to consolidate pre- and post-sales activities onto a single, cost-effective platform, while also enhancing visibility and control over projects.At Powur World, nearly 1,000 dedicated and professional solar sales professionals will gather on September 6 - 9, 2023 to bolster their sales skills and strengthen their industry, market, and product and financing expertise. Solar energy leaders, including Enphase, SPAN, Sunnova, SolarEdge, Sungage, Unirac, and Qcells will take part in the event. Robert Richman, co-creator of Zappos, who built a legendary employee and customer service experience for the Zappos brand, will be the event's keynote speaker.Ranking on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for 4 years in a row, Powur is consistently expanding its platform by adding new features, technology and services, installers, and sales professionals to its platform. Powur's platform business model enables it to quickly and easily add new technologies while limiting risk and cost. By providing first-rate, cutting-edge clean energy products, Powur is helping people have more control of their energy with full-house customized clean energy solutions.# # #Powur PBCFounded in 2014, California-based Powur PBC is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. As the first 100% virtual, residential solar company in the cloud, Powur operates an innovative platform model, enabling it to scale quickly and meet the demands of an ever-expanding solar landscape. The company's model ensures that Powur is able to provide affordable and customized solar solutions to homeowners while empowering its network of thousands of independent sales professionals and regionally specialized installation partners. For more information, visit powur.com.