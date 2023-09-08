AmpAura Showcases Promising Clean Energy Innovations at RE+ 2023

Visit http://www.ampaura.tech for further information

AmpAura will be exhibiting a range of innovative clean energy products at the event, including their Portable Power Station, Hybrid Solar Energy Storage Inverter, Home & Portable Battery Backup, ePanel, and Portable Solar Panel. These products epitomize AmpAura's commitment to sustainable and cutting-edge energy solutions.

09/08/23, 05:56 AM | Energy Storage, Other Renewables

AmpAura, an emerging clean energy company with a bright future, is gearing up for its participation in RE+ 2023 (Solar Power International), North America's premier clean energy event, scheduled from September 11 to 14 in Las Vegas, NV.


One of the highlights of the exhibition will be the AmpAura Purea 3 (Portable Power Station). This remarkable product boasts several key features:

The Purea 3 offers an impressive 3.84-11.52 kWh of energy storage capacity, ensuring ample power for various applications. With EV-grade fast charging capabilities, it quickly recharges, providing reliable power even in demanding situations. Featuring a versatile design with 17 ports, it accommodates multiple devices and appliances simultaneously, all encased in a rugged exterior built to endure various environments for long-lasting durability.

AmpAura's clean energy products are designed for individuals, households, and versatile applications, including home power backup, outdoor activities, and off-grid lifestyle, among others. These products not only provide reliable backup power but also harness energy efficiently, creating economic value.

AmpAura's commitment to innovation is underscored by its brand-owned R&D lab and manufacturing facilities. With extensive industry experience, the company leverages advanced battery technology inspired by luxury electric vehicles. AmpAura maintains stringent quality control with a comprehensive range of inspection and testing procedures.

For more information about AmpAura and their innovative clean energy products, please visit http://www.ampaura.tech. AmpAura can also be contacted directly at +1 702 844 8343 (PST 10:00-19:00) or via email at global@ampaura.tech.

