Electriq Announces Expansion of Programs in Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. to Provide Households with Reliable Energy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., September 8, 2023 - Electriq Power (Electriq) (NYSE:ELIQ), a provider of intelligent energy storage and management for homes and small businesses, today announced the expansion of its engagements with Barrio ElÃ©ctrico and SEDC Solar to deliver energy storage to households in Puerto Rico and Washington D.C., respectively.



Barrio ElÃ©ctrico and SEDC Solar each work to install solar and energy storage systems with zero up-front costs in their communities. Barrio ElÃ©ctrico focuses on Puerto Rican homes, while SEDC Solar covers households, small businesses, and churches in and around the Washington D.C. region. Electriq's PowerPod 2 battery-based energy storage systems will now be able to help many more households and organizations reduce their reliance on fossil fuels while also reducing their electricity costs.Electriq has been working with Barrio ElÃ©ctrico and SEDC Solar since mid-2022 to achieve the shared goals of helping families in Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. to secure reliable and affordable electricity. The success of the two programs has paved the way for the next phase, further strengthening the partnership through firm commitment for Electriq's battery storage systems."We're excited to be able to expand our role in bringing reliable, affordable clean energy to households in Puerto Rico and Washington D.C., whatever their income," said Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq Power. "Since Electriq was founded, we have held the belief that access to clean, dependable energy should not be limited due to financial constraints. We are delighted to be working with partners like Barrio ElÃ©ctrico and SEDC Solar who hold those same beliefs and have the drive to make a significant impact on the lives of many families and small businesses."Puerto RicoBarrio ElÃ©ctrico's community-based energy services work with local groups and municipalities to create a solar economy that gives homes and families access to affordable solar energy plus batteries. The Department of Energy's commitment of $450 million from the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience will significantly increase residential solar and energy storage. Barrio ElÃ©ctrico's Home Solar Program is in full operation and ready to support the distribution of solar and energy storage to the 40,000 homes the DOE intends to serve."Puerto Rico has huge economic potential, but is held back by unreliable electricity," says Lauren Rosenblatt, Founder and Acting CEO of Barrio ElÃ©ctrico. "Our vision is to empower communities to take control of their own electricity. With committed partners like Electriq we aim to make that vision a reality as quickly as possible."Washington D.C.Through the SEDC Solar program, qualifying homeowners, churches, and businesses across the Washington D.C. metro area have access to rooftop solar panels, battery installation, and ongoing repairs and maintenance for 20 years at no cost to the home or business owner - providing them with clean, reliable, low-cost energy. The SEDC Solar program's benefits also extend to the local community with job creation and training in technical installation and repairs, as well as roles in both sales and marketing. As an example, for every 50 homes or 12 churches, the program hires and trains one employee to ensure system efficiency, quality, and to further the program's reach within local communities."This program is an opportunity to level the playing field for access to clean energy in the D.C. area," says Thomas Jones, President of SEDC Solar. "Clean energy means good jobs, protection against rising utility bills, and a healthier future for our environment for generations to come. We are proud to partner with Electriq to expand the program and deliver those benefits to even more residents and businesses."Households interested in learning more about installing energy storage and solar in Puerto Rico or Washington D.C. can visit: www.barrioelectrico.org or www.sedcsolar.com.About Electriq Powerâ€¯Electriq (NYSE:ELIQ), founded in 2014 in Silicon Valley, provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. Electriq's solutions deliver always-available, low-cost clean energy, even during intermittent outages and inclement weather. Those solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide their constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy, regardless of socio-economic status.â€¯ For more information, please visit www.electriqpower.com/ and contact us through our website.â€¯â€¯â€¯About Barrio ElÃ©ctricoBarrio ElÃ©ctrico is a nonprofit organization that fuels energy independence where it is most needed by providing affordable access to residential solar services. The organization's decentralized community-powered solar model provides the resources, equipment, education, and autonomy that households need to take authority over their electricity. Founded in Puerto Rico, Barrio ElÃ©ctrico is ensuring equitable access to reliable renewable energy, alleviating financial burdens associated with electricity services, and creating more resilient communities for island residents and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.barrioelectrico.org/.About SEDC SolarSEDC Solar is a Washington D.C. based Opportunity Zone Business whose mission is to deliver solar, create jobs and enrich the communities that they serve. Their initial focus in Washington D.C. is in Wards 8,7, 5, and 4, providing solar and storage to homes, businesses, and churches at no cost. SEDC Solar gets its funding from the NetZero Opportunity Zone Fund. For more information, please visit www.sedcsolar.com/ and contact us through our website.â€¯