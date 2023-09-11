AQM award for Stäubli proves the outstanding PV connector quality

Stäubli's MC4-Evo 2 connector wins prestigious AQM (All Quality Matters) Award 2023 for exeptional performance and durability provided by TÜV Rheinland China.



More Headlines Articles

Renewable energy is continuing to make strong inroads into the global energy supply. Photovoltaics are leading the way with substantial annual growth of more than 20 % ahead of all renewable energy sources. The efforts and commitment on the part of manufacturers to make solar power production safer are therefore even more important. A decisive factor here is the quality of all components of a system.As the world's leading technology and service provider with over 40 years of experience in the photovoltaic industry, TÜV Rheinland tests and certifies technical components for safety, reliability, and durability. For nine consecutive years, the organization has hosted the AQM Solar & ESS Congress "All Quality Matters" in China with awards in various categories. The AQM Award is recognized for its objective and credible evaluation process and authoritative neutral selection mechanism. The samples to be tested are randomly selected from mass production. In China, the largest photovoltaic component manufacturing country, the AQM Award is the most prestigious industry award. The country's component production accounts for about 71 % of the world's total capacity.Stäubli, the leading provider of innovative and reliable connectivity solutions, is proud to announce that its original MC4-Evo 2 PV DC connector passed the testing procedure for the award with distinction as the best product in the category PV connector.The performance tests included:• Thermal shock• Weather resistance test, cold impact test, IP protection and dielectric strength• Lower temperature test, dry heat test, IP protection and dielectric strength• Temperature rise test, bending test, IP protection and dielectric strengthThe outstanding MC4-Evo 2 characteristicsThe Stäubli MC4-Evo 2 connector is a highly dependable photovoltaic connector with several outstanding features that set it apart from the competition. One of its most outrageous features is its ability to withstand extreme weather conditions. Its innovative design allows the connector to operate reliably over the long term at temperatures up to at least 105 °C, at elevations up to 5000 m a.s.l., and below water for seven days at a depth of 1m. Such characteristics make it one of the most resilient PV DC connectors in the market.Weigang HONG, Director Stäubli Electrical Connectors China comments: «We are very honored to have been awarded. This AQM Award confirms our world-leading position as a supplier of high-quality PV DC connectors and the success of our Original MC4 product portfolio which is the most installed worldwide with more than 50 % of the globally connected capacity. At the same time the AQM Award also underlines our total commitment to high quality in all aspects to make the PV industry safer. Because, PV safety matters.»About StäubliStäubli offers innovative mechatronics solutions in its four divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics, and Textile. Founded in 1892, Stäubli is now an international corporation with headquarters in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, and with over 6,000 employees worldwide. Stäubli has a presence in 28 countries with production, sales and service subsidiaries, including a network of agents in 50 countries.Stäubli Electrical Connectors develops advanced connection solutions based on the reliable MULTILAM contact technology and provides connections for life in industries such as industrial automation applications, power transmission and distribution, railway, welding automation, test and measurement, medical devices and E-mobility. In the industry of renewable energy Stäubli is a pioneer and global market leader in photovoltaics with its MC4 connector portfolio that has set the industry benchmark. Active in this market for more than 25 years, Stäubli Renewable Energy creates the basis for sustainable change. https://www.staubli-renewable-energy.com