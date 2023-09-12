Powin Takes Key Steps to Build US Energy Storage Supply Chain

Powin LLC (Powin) a global energy storage platform provider, is teaming up with other leading partners in the global supply chain to bring manufacturing to the United States. Powin is taking decisive steps to shape the future of energy storage in America by securing supply agreements with key partners that are expanding manufacturing capabilities in Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina.



With a commitment to sustainable energy infrastructure and localized manufacturing, Powin has procured battery cells from current global vendors who are strategically establishing manufacturing facilities in key US locations. This initiative not only enhances domestic production capabilities but also ensures a steady supply of high-quality battery cells, a critical component of Powin's advanced energy storage platform.Recognizing the importance of streamlined production, Powin is also collaborating with new contract manufacturers for the assembly and integration of Powin's Stack750 Energy and Collection segments. By leveraging the expertise of these contract manufacturers, Powin aims to accelerate the production process, meet growing market demand, and maintain the highest standards of product quality and reliability.In addition to these pivotal manufacturing initiatives, Powin is reinforcing its commitment to supporting local industries by sourcing HVAC systems exclusively from US-based manufacturers. This not only stimulates the American economy but also ensures the integration of energy-efficient cooling systems within its energy storage solutions."Our investments in the US supply chain underscore our commitment to quality, on time delivery, and local economic growth," said Stuart Bolland, Powin's Chief Operating Officer. "By collaborating with established and emerging manufacturers across multiple states, we are positioned to transform the energy storage landscape in America."About Powin, LLC (Powin):At Powin, we are advancing the next frontier of energy and changing the way we power our daily lives by ensuring access to clean, resilient, and affordable power. As a global energy platform provider, we offer fully integrated battery storage solutions, software, and services to optimize grid performance and enable the transition to cleaner energy sources. To learn more, please visit www.powin.com.