U.S. BATTERY EXPANDS ESSENTIAL Li® BATTERY LINE WITH TWO NEW POWERFUL ADDITIONS

Corona, CA- U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. is excited to announce that our ESSENTIAL Li® line of Lithium-Ion, deep-cycle batteries will soon be available in a BCI Group size 24 12-volt and a high capacity 48-volt. Both offer superior capacity and reliability over competitive batteries and have built-in features that make them easier to use in various applications.



With a 100Ah capacity, the US 12VG24 features built-in carrying handles, making it a perfect option for Marine and RVs. The tough outer casing is IP65 rated to prevent damage from particles and moisture, and the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry allows the battery to be maintenance-free, deliver longer runtimes, faster charging, and a longer service life.The integrated Battery Management system (BMS) monitors the battery's state of charge, cell balancing, and fault detection, visible from an integrated LED indicator at the top of the battery. Users can also monitor the battery's status via Bluetooth, using the U.S. Battery ESSENTIAL Li® App on their mobile device.The US 12VG24 is also scalable, allowing for multiple batteries to be connected for increased capacity for your RV and boat's reserve power; measuring 6.61"L x 10.24"W x 8.27"H, the US 12VG24 can easily fit into your existing battery compartment and only weighs 22.7 lbs. (10.3 kg).U.S. Battery is also on the cutting edge of Lithium-ion battery designs for golf cars, with a new high-capacity 48V deep-cycle battery. This single-battery design delivers 105 amp-hours, taking the place of multiple batteries, and can handle your vehicle's most demanding power needs.The new US 48V105 also has many of the same features as the Essential Li® GC2 series batteries, including Automotive grade CAN bus connections allowing manufacturers to integrate the battery with devices such as motor controllers and chargers to allow for communication of battery status. It also features an integrated BMS and LED indicator that displays the battery's state of charge and the status of the pack.