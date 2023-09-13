Power Edison Unveils Industry-Leading Utility-Grade Mobile Energy Storage System

Power Edison, a pioneering developer and provider of utility-scale mobile energy storage systems, proudly announces the unveiling of its next-generation utility-grade trailer-based system. Designed with mobility, modularity, and flexibility in mind, the TerraCharge platform is set to revolutionize the energy storage industry.



Power Edison has collaborated closely with major U.S. electric utilities and industry partners to deliver a fleet of these innovative systems. The TerraCharge platform sets new industry standards through multiple innovations. The architecture separates the battery trailers from Power Conversion System (PCS) trailers, providing maximum flexibility and modularity."Our new TerraCharge platform incorporates a wide range of critical features requested by our partners over the years to meet their real-life challenges. The platform supports multiple battery technologies, grid and off-grid voltages, underground and overhead interconnection managed by a cyber-hardened, energy and fleet management system," said Dr. Shihab Kuran, President and CEO of Power Edison.TerraCharge leverages the latest in battery technology, primarily utilizing lithium-ion but remaining technologically agnostic. Power Edison has forged partnerships with global battery manufacturers to produce road-worthy battery modules, racks, and enclosures. Safety is paramount, with UL9540a testing and backup UPS systems to power fire detection and retardation systems. The battery trailers include multiple levels of disconnects, air-cooled systems with redundant industrial HVAC units, and an optional cold weather package. Liquid-cooled batteries are also offered for enhanced energy densities.The PCS trailers house essential equipment, including inverters, transformers, switchgear, and control equipment, enabling seamless connection to various voltage classes, including 120/208V, 277/480V, 4kV, 13kV, 27kV, and 33kV. These trailers are fully customizable to meet diverse power needs, voltages, and interconnection methods. All systems are equipped with plug-and-play cables with the ability to connect to overhead, ground-level and underground connections. The PCS trailers come equipped with an optional robotic mast, which when erected can reach up to 30ft in the air enabling overhead connections up to 33kV.Both trailer types are engineered for stability and durability, featuring vibration dampening equipment on deck and built-in air ride suspension. Onboard monitoring includes vibration, acceleration and GPS tracking, with an optional off-road package for rugged environments."As the energy landscape evolves, so does our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions. TerraCharge embodies our relentless focus on providing our customers with the most advanced, flexible, and efficient mobile energy storage technology available. We're excited to empower businesses and utilities to harness the power of energy on their terms," said Yazan Harasis, Director of Projects at Power Edison.The TerraCharge platform offers grid-forming and grid-following capabilities, serving a wide range of applications, including renewable integration, peak shaving, microgrids, genset hybridization, black start, backup power, and EV charging support. Power Edison's utility-grade cyber secure controller with integrated utility SCADA systems allows participation in all energy storage applications with remote operation and monitoring capabilities.Power Edison's commitment to innovation and adaptability continues to drive the energy storage industry forward. Power Edison is experiencing high demand for these solutions and is inviting interested parties to visit our website for more information and connect with our teams. Power Edison offers the Battery trailers and PCS trailers as a full package or separately as needed by our customers.About Power EdisonPower Edison is a leading developer and provider of utility-scale mobile energy storage systems. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, we deliver flexible and reliable energy solutions to meet the evolving needs of the energy sector.