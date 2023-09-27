HPS Announces Ted Simpson as Vice-President of Marketing

Ted brings extensive experience in product management, sales, and strategic marketing to this role. His experience in successfully developing and executing new products and marketing strategies across distribution, consumer and OEM channels utilizing customer and market data will be essential to pioneering new marketing technologies ensuring execution of our commercial plans.

Ted is a highly experienced marketing professional with over 20 years of expertise in the electrical industry. He has held key positions at well-known companies such as AD as SVP of Marketing as well as Philips Lighting where he spent 16 years in a variety of roles including General Manager of Canada, and Head of Marketing for North America. Most recently Ted helped business owners grow their business through his consulting service practice.Ted brings extensive experience in product management, sales, and strategic marketing to this role. His experience in successfully developing and executing new products and marketing strategies across distribution, consumer and OEM channels utilizing customer and market data will be essential to pioneering new marketing technologies ensuring execution of our commercial plans."It's exciting for me to be a part of a team who has over a century-long legacy of innovation and who has earned the reputation as a trusted partner committed to modernizing electrical applications in the most sustainable manner possible."- Ted Simpson, VP of MarketingWe would like to welcome Ted to the Hammond Power Solutions team.