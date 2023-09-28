Soltec supplies 50 MW of solar trackers to Renantis in Italy

Madrid - September 28, 2023. Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects, has signed an agreement with Renantis for the supply of their solar trackers for 50 MW of photovoltaic projects in various locations in Italy.



More Headlines Articles

The projects located in the regions of Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Puglia, named Terzo, La Manganizza, and Galatone, will feature SF7 solar trackers, Soltec's most advanced 2P vertical tracker on the market. Meanwhile, the Sugherotorto project, located in the Sicily region, will be equipped with the SFOne tracker, the company's 1P double-row tracker with a lower height structure that helps reduce the visual impact of the plants while maximizing energy efficiency.The construction of these photovoltaic plants will involve the installation of a total of 1,142 solar trackers and 87,862 photovoltaic modules. In addition, their commissioning will prevent the emission of approximately 91,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere and will produce the energy needed to power around 7,700 homes."We are delighted to announce this agreement with Renantis in Italy. This step reflects our shared commitment to drive the adoption of clean and efficient energy around the world. This partnership in the country will allow us not only to contribute to the growth of the solar industry, but also to provide concrete solutions to Italy's commitment to a sustainable energy future," said Raul Morales, CEO of Soltec.About SoltecSoltec is a company specializing in vertically integrated solutions in the photovoltaic solar energy sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Based in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020.Soltec structures its activities through three major business divisions: i) the photovoltaic project development division, with a strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance responsibility; ii) the industrial division, through which it offers additional construction services to clients to ensure a complete and integrated value proposition; iii) Soltec Asset Management, a third business division through which Soltec manages the assets in its portfolio with the goal of maximizing their benefits in the medium and long term.