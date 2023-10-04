New Head of Construction and Operations for Natural Power France

He joins from Nordex Acciona where he was Director of Wind Construction and latterly Director of Wind Maintenance, responsible for wind maintenance activities in France and Belgium covering 220 wind farms, 1200 wind turbines under contract and 330 people.



Pierre Warlop, Managing Director of Natural Power France, said: "We're delighted to welcome Fabien to the team. Having spent the past thirteen years working with one of the major European OEMs, his wealth of experience in a competitive and challenging environment will be invaluable to supporting the development of our engineering, construction and inspection services for project owners and lenders' renewable energy investment."Fabien has also been joined by Aurélie Fructuoso, a geotechnical expert and senior wind construction project manager, who will support him in expanding this area of Natural Power's business in France and the wider European market.Natural Power's team in France has worked on around 1,300 projects, equivalent to 31GW of installed capacity, and the team has been expanding rapidly.If you are interested in a career with Natural Power, visit www.naturalpower.com/uk/careers - new opportunities are being posted regularly and speculative applications are also being accepted now.