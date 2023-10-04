Qair Deutschland GmbH and Teos Energy GmbH Form Strategic Partnership for Volkerthausen Solar Power Plant

Teos Energy GmbH, a leading solar EPC company, proudly announces a significant partnership with Qair Deutschland GmbH for the construction of the Volkertshausen Solar Power Plant, situated in the picturesque town of Volkertshausen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. This collaboration marks a substantial stride towards sustainable energy generation in the region.



In a momentous move, Qair Deutschland GmbH, an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and Teos Energy GmbH, renowned for their expertise in solar EPC, have solidified an agreement to undertake the construction of the Volkertshausen Solar Power Plant. This joint endeavor underscores their mutual dedication to advancing green energy solutions and propelling the transition towards a more sustainable future.Qair Deutschland GmbH has harnessed the collective expertise of its dedicated professionals and the visionary leadership of its experienced executives. The company excels in the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar, wind and, battery storage projects.Teos Energy GmbH, with a distinguished track record of over 320 MW in installed capacity, has been a driving force behind numerous successful projects in Germany and Europe. The company's team of seasoned professionals, drawn from various facets of the solar industry, is poised to bring the Volkertshausen Solar Power Plant to life. Their commitment to innovation, adaptability, and excellence ensures that the project will meet the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction.The partnership between Qair Deutschland GmbH and Teos Energy GmbH for the construction of the Volkertshausen Solar Power Plant heralds a new era of sustainable energy development in the region. Together, they are poised to demonstrate that a cleaner, more sustainable future is not only possible but also within reach.About Teos Energy GmbH:Teos Energy GmbH is a leading solar EPC company with a track record of over 320 MW in installed capacity. The company specializes in providing comprehensive solar energy solutions to its esteemed customers, contributing significantly to projects throughout Germany and Europe. Comprising a team of experienced professionals from all areas of the solar industry, Teos Energy is committed to quality, excellence, continuous improvement, and surpassing customer expectations.About Qair Deutschland GmbH:Qair Deutschland GmbH is a local Independent Power Producer (IPP) with a global presence as part of the Qair International Group, operating and constructing power generation assets from renewable sources. The company is actively involved in developing additional assets for future deployments. With a focus on renewable energy, Qair has a diverse portfolio encompassing solar, wind, hydroelectric, tidal energy, waste-to-energy, and green hydrogen production and storage projects.