Fireaway Announces new Executive Vice President of Global Sales

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Fireaway Inc. We are pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. James (Jim) Dickinson, as the executive vice president of global sales. Jim will be based in Dubai, UAE where he resides with his wife and two daughters.



Jim began in the fire protection industry from a chemical manufacturing background, with Great Lakes Chemical Company in the early 2000's. Jim has worked with Honeywell Life Safety, Firetrace, and Reacton Fire Protection, in progressively responsible sales roles, all based in Dubai, UAE. Jim is a skilled sales leader and truly an expert in the fire protection industry, particularly well connected and knowledgeable of the Middle East, European, and Asian markets.Lance D. Harry, PE, president and CEO stated, "Jim and I worked together back at Great Lakes Chemical. I know Jim to be a fantastic sales leader and I'm confident he will help us continue the growth trajectory of the overall Fireaway business moving forward."Jim has been in Dubai for over 15 years. He is the vice chairman at the Dubai Hurricanes, Rugby club where they field several men's and women's teams, in multiple age categories. Jim and his daughters all participate for the Hurricanes on the rugby pitch. Jim is also an avid golfer.Please join us in welcoming Jim to the Fireaway team!About Stat-X Fire Suppression SystemsStat-XÂ® fixed systems and Stat-X First RespondersÂ® devices are highly advanced condensed aerosol fire suppression solutions. These unique, robust fire suppression units are non-toxic, eco-friendly with zero ozone depletion, zero atmospheric life, and zero global warming potential. These units are protecting people and valuable assets like facilities, machinery, vehicles, and industrial sites around the globe. Our Stat-X units are deployed in the toughest conditions worldwide, including mines, military vehicles, long haul buses, rolling stock, energy storage systems (ESS), remote telecom sites, wind turbines, power substations, electrical cabinets, and used in marine machinery spaces and electrical compartments. Capable of being thermally, manually, or electrically operated by industry-standard control panels, Stat-X provides highly effective and economical fire suppression special hazards solutions to customers around the world.Stat-X is manufactured by Fireaway Inc., an ISO 9001-2015 certified company with production facilities in Minnetonka, Minnesota and Minden, Louisiana. All products are manufactured in the USA using the highest quality construction materials. Please visit our website, www.statx.com, for further information, to contact us, or to locate a certified distributor in your area.