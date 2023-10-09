Powur Bolsters its Battery Suite with Addition of Tesla Powerwall to its Platform

Powur PBC, a platform-based company simplifying the path to clean energy, announced that it is bolstering its sales enablement and project fulfillment platform by adding Tesla Powerwall to its battery energy storage offering. The addition of Tesla Powerwall further advances Powur's goal of providing diverse clean energy solutions to help people upgrade to a customized smart energy home and achieve energy independence. By making its battery available on Powur's platform, Tesla Powerwall can now be sold through the largest national residential solar sales network so that more people can reduce their energy bills and dependence on the grid.



"With increasing grid-instability and self-consumption incentives, we are seeing greater demand for solar-plus-storage clean energy systems in homes," stated Powur CEO Jonathan Budd. "By providing a variety of high-quality solar batteries, like Tesla Powerwall, on our agile platform, we can effectively meet the diverse energy storage needs of individuals in a range of markets."Coupled with an app for seamless, 24/7 monitoring, the inverter-agnostic Powerwall 2, is an AC-coupled 13.5 kWh battery that supports self-consumption, time-based control, and backup functionality. Powerwall can detect a power outage, disconnect from the grid, and automatically restore power within a fraction of a second. With 5 kW continuous power output and revolutionary compact design that achieves market-leading energy density, the Powerwall 2 keeps homes running with little disruption.Ranking on the Inc. 5000 List of Fast Growing Companies for 4 years in a row, Powur is consistently expanding its platform by adding new features, technology and services, installers, and sales professionals to its platform. Powur's platform business model enables it to quickly and easily add new technologies while limiting risk and cost. Already offering Enphase, SolarEdge, and Franklin batteries on its platform, Powur is helping people have more control of their energy with full-house customized clean energy solutions.# # #Powur PBCFounded in 2014, California-based Powur PBC is on a mission to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. As the first 100% virtual, residential solar company in the cloud, Powur operates an innovative platform model, enabling it to scale quickly and meet the demands of an ever-expanding solar landscape. The company's model ensures that Powur is able to provide affordable and customized solar solutions to homeowners while empowering its network of thousands of independent sales professionals and regionally specialized installation partners. For more information, visit powur.com.