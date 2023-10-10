Enteq Technologies appoints RSS veteran David MacNeill to support geothermal ready SABER Tool growth

Enteq Technologies (Enteq), the energy services technology supplier, announces it has appointed David MacNeill to its board as a non-executive director. The appointment will bolster Enteq's directional drilling and Middle Eastern expertise at board level as it commercialises its game-changing alternative to traditional rotary steerable systems (RSS), the SABER Tool (SABER).



MacNeill brings over 30 years' experience working in the energy and downhole technology sector. He has held executive positions and been the founder of several independent technology companies, and is currently the founder of an independent consultancy, based in Dubai.Adding to the directional drilling expertise he brings to the Enteq board, MacNeill provides significant knowledge of the Middle East market, a key target for the SABER Tool during commercialisation. He will join the Enteq team after attending ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi last week.Reflecting on the appointment Andrew Law, CEO at Enteq, said, "David adds a lot of value to the directional drilling expertise and experience to our board. With over 30 years in the energy and downhole tools sector, he's a true industry veteran and fully understands what it takes to push the boundaries in drilling technology. His addition will not only strengthen our expertise, but also enhance our understanding of the Middle East market, which is pivotal as we commercialise the SABER Tool."Responding to his appointment, MacNeill said "I am pleased to join Enteq's board at a highly exciting time for the business. SABER represents a significant advancement in drilling technology and having worked in the Middle East for many years and witnessed the growth of independent service providers, I am confident in SABER's ability to rapidly penetrate the RSS market in the region."SABER offers national oil companies and independent service firms an innovative and cost-effective RSS technology with easy access to repair and maintenance. I am looking forward to working with the team as it speaks to local partners and investors at this pivotal time in the Tool's development."MacNeill will replace the outgoing Iain Paterson, who has retired, having seen the business through the successful development and validation of the SABER Tool.