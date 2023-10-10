Natural Power supports DIF’s £200m investment in battery storage operator Field

Gregory Dudziak, Head of Advisory - Europe, at Natural Power, said: "We're proud to have supported the team at DIF to complete this significant investment in battery energy storage technology which will be critical to the UK's energy infrastructure being able to help meet climate change targets.



"Battery energy storage is a crucial part of the mix needed to deliver a reliable, flexible, renewable energy grid, and our extensive experience and track record with this technology is really gathering pace."The investment will enable Field to accelerate the development and buildout of its 4.5 GWh pipeline of grid-scale battery energy storage projects in the UK and Western Europe as it seeks to contribute to the renewable energy infrastructure needed to reach net zero.Field's battery energy storage systems will enable energy generated during times of lower demand to be stored and released to the grid during times of higher demand.In the UK, Field has one operational BESS site, and another four BESS projects currently under or near construction, with a combined capacity of 210MWh (Newport in South Wales, Blackburn in Lancashire, Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire and Auchteraw in the Scottish Highlands).