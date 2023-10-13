Qcells powers up for Solar + Storage Live UK 2023 exhibition

British households and businesses have endured more than 12 months of record-high utility bills and energy uncertainty. Consumers bearing the brunt of energy insecurity has been a theme of the past year, and is a major reason why interest in solar and energy storage has been consistently high in 2023.



The Solar + Storage Live UK 2023 exhibition in Birmingham, Oct 17 - 19, is a timely gathering of the clean energy sector's leading companies, utilities and decision-makers, all of whom have a stake in securing a sustainable future for the nation. Adapting the green energy system to help underpin long-term support for solar power should be high on the agenda.Qcells, which is one of the market leaders in the UK's solar industry, will showcase at the exhibition a suite of solar and storage products that can support consumers in their quest for lower electricity bills, greater energy independence, and a firmer grip on their power consumption and supply. Qcells products also help consumers leave a lower-carbon footprint on the planet for this and future generations.Solar has never been more affordable or as widespread as now. The UK's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) recently stated that cumulative PV capacity in the UK now stands at more than 15.2 GW. The government's net zero target requires that figure to reach 70 GW by 2035, which would require annual installations of 4.5 GW. In 2023, Qcells projects that the UK will once again become a GW-scale market.Ross Kent, Head of Sales for UK, Ireland and Scandinavia at Qcells, believes that the 2035 target is achievable with the right policy support. "The appetite for solar power in the UK is certainly there - in all sectors from the private household, through to small- and medium-sized business and even at utility-scale. Affordable solar and storage components makes the case for PV even more compelling, and as we have seen with the war in Ukraine, global shocks beyond the control of government can adversely affect energy bills in unforeseen ways."This all leads to greater demand for solar energy that can be cleanly and affordably harvested, and securely stored. Qcells has consistently pushed the boundaries of solar PV technology and efficiency, and arrives at the Solar + Storage Live UK exhibition ready to showcase next-gen technology and innovative software that is specifically designed to make adopting solar easier, more affordable and more attractive. We urge government to match this positivity and support, through a much-needed re-design of the electricity network to ensure solar faces no roadblocks in becoming the main source of electricity in a green energy revolution."At the Solar + Storage UK Live exhibition, Qcells will showcase its Q.PEAK DUO BLK M-G11S (+) module, which boasts small-gap cell technology and an efficiency of over 21%, will also be on display. This module packs in a high power density thanks to its larger M10 (182mm) wafers, making it a perfect solar panel for residential installations.Booth visitors can also examine Qcells' flagship home battery storage system, the Q.HOME CORE, which is a fully scalable system that can be paired with residential solar PV installations of all sizes. A bespoke, user-friendly Home Energy Management System, Qcells' Q.OMMAND app, which owners of a Qcells installation to take full control of their energy consumption via simple and effective monitoring, will also be on display.Rounding out the Qcells portfolio is a flagship product from our longstanding partner Samsung. The latest Samsung heat pump, the EHS Mono HT Quiet, complements Qcells' portfolio perfectly. This low-noise heat pump is ideal for the home, and represents one of the cleanest ways to heat your property using the power of the sun.Solar + Storage Live UK 2023 is held at the NEC, Birmingham, UK, between October 17 - 19. The Qcells booth can be found at B5.About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers the world over. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: www.q-cells.eu