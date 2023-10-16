Ray Long Selected as ACORE’s New President and CEO

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) announced today that esteemed renewable industry leader Ray Long will serve as the organization's new President and Chief Executive Officer starting in early December. Long was unanimously approved by ACORE's Board of Directors to succeed Gregory Wetstone, who announced earlier this year he was stepping down in 2023 after an impressive eight-year tenure at the organization.



Long has more than 25 years of experience and success leading campaigns and initiatives in the energy and renewables sector. He joins ACORE from Clearway Energy Group, where Long led the company's government, regulatory, and communications team, and was responsible for managing the external activities and policy advocacy for a portfolio of projects throughout the United States. Prior to that, he oversaw state and federal government affairs at NRG, a Fortune 500 energy company."ACORE is helping drive America's transition to renewable power, and at this pivotal moment for our industry, we are delighted to welcome such an accomplished leader to the organization," said ACORE's Board Chair Kevin Gresham, Senior Vice President of Government Relations & Regulatory Affairs for RWE Clean Energy LLC. "Ray Long has the deep renewable energy industry knowledge, leadership skills, expertise, and enthusiasm needed to promote and defend the policies, technologies, and financial structures necessary for the continued acceleration of clean energy growth and the achievement of a just energy transition.""I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Greg Wetstone for his exceptional leadership and strategic vision these last several years, which has set ACORE up for success in this next chapter and helped position the renewable industry on the great trajectory it's on today," Gresham added.Founded in 2001, ACORE was the first organization dedicated to expanding the pan-renewable economy in the United States. For more than two decades, ACORE has sought to unite finance, policy and technology to accelerate America's renewable energy transition. Today, its members are responsible for 90% of the booming utility-scale renewable energy capacity growth in the U.S."The advent of a decade-long set of economic policy initiatives, major technological improvements, and expanded interest in investing have created an unprecedented opportunity to ‘accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy.' This last part is of course ACORE's mission, and it nicely states the ‘why' this position both excites and drives me," said incoming ACORE President and CEO Ray Long. "I am grateful to the ACORE board for this opportunity, and look forward to working alongside the remarkable and dedicated people at ACORE.""ACORE's efforts accelerating the renewable energy transition are incredibly valuable for J.P. Morgan as we work to support renewable sector growth across the U.S," said Mit Buchanan, Managing Director of Energy Investments at J.P. Morgan. "We are very pleased to see an effective, impactful leader like Ray Long taking the helm at ACORE.""ACORE plays a key role in supporting further investment in clean energy sources," said Pat Reiten, Senior Vice President, Public Policy, Berkshire Hathaway Energy. "ACORE's research and advocacy are immensely valuable, and that will only grow under the capable leadership of Ray Long, one of the most effective advocates for expanding renewable deployment in the U.S.""It has been a great privilege leading ACORE and helping position the renewable industry to deliver the clean energy future that Americans want and scientists demand," said Wetstone. "I am thrilled to be able to pass the baton to such a widely respected leader in our industry."