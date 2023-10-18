SigenStor by Sigenergy: A New Era in Residential and C&I Energy Efficiency in the UK

Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, took the spotlight at Solar & Storage Live 2023, unveiling its signature product, SigenStor, to the British audience. SigenStor represents the world's first 5-in-1 energy storage system, seamlessly integrating Battery PCS, Battery Pack, EV DC Charger, PV Inverter, and EMS, solidifying its position as a market leader.



Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy, emphasized, "We stand at the cusp of a transformative era. Through our groundbreaking innovation, we've created a product that incorporates EV DC charging and cutting-edge AI technology, all aimed at driving down energy expenses, enabling energy independence, and setting new standards for customer satisfaction."In a landscape where electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the UK has surged, the demand for high-speed charging has become paramount. Sigenergy's solution, SigenStor, ingeniously integrates an EV DC charging module within the energy storage system, enabling a remarkable 90 miles of driving range per hour, entirely fueled by clean, green energy. This module also allows for bidirectional charging, supporting not only emergency power supply to household appliances (V2H) but also grid trading (V2G).SigenStor's versatility extends beyond residential use, catering to the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) sector. Sigenergy provides adaptable on-grid and off-grid solutions for small businesses. In on-grid scenarios, up to 10 SigenStors can be installed side by side, delivering a robust 400 kW power output and a substantial 480 kWh capacity. In a hybrid on-grid and off-grid configuration, it enables connections between multiple SigenStors, tailoring solutions to meet the distinct needs of businesses and homeowners, all while enhancing energy management. These solutions present a secure and intelligent energy management strategy, ultimately optimizing returns on investment.SigenStor boasts a range of compelling features, including:Unprecedented Safety Standards with 5-layer battery protection:Safety is fundamental to Sigenergy's ethos, and SigenStor exemplifies this commitment by exceeding existing safety standards. Each battery pack incorporates five protective measures, including advanced temperature sensors, an internal fire suppression system, a decompression valve, aerogel-insulated pads, and high-temperature-resistant insulation. SigenStor proactively manages potential hazards to ensure optimal safety.Industry's First 5-in-1 Energy Solution with Swift 15-minute Installation:SigenStor sets new efficiency standards with quick connectors and the elimination of external battery wiring, resulting in an impressive 15-minute installation time. This represents a substantial 70% increase in efficiency compared to traditional solutions. Leveraging the system's auto-networking and fast Ethernet communication, commissioning becomes a seamless process, requiring only 5 minutes, including a rapid 2-minute Over-the-Air (OTA) software update.Pioneering the Future with GPT-4 Empowered Energy App:Sigenergy embraces the potential of AI with the introduction of mySigen App, a groundbreaking, self-developed application offering users complete system visibility and interactive AI-driven smart features. As an industry first, Sigen AI, powered by GPT-4, emerges as the most intelligent service assistant, capable of handling tasks such as answering questions and troubleshooting. Compatible with all major platforms, Sigenergy ensures a seamless and user-friendly experience across devices, allowing convenient control and monitoring of your energy system.In a transformative alliance, Sigenergy has joined forces with Alternergy in Britain. This collaboration combines Sigenergy's innovation with the extensive renewable energy expertise of Alternergy, opening doors to a wider audience for Sigenergy's groundbreaking products, while paving the way for a more sustainable and eco-friendly energy landscape in the UK market.About SigenergySigenergy focuses on developing cutting-edge home and business energy solutions, with products ranging from energy storage systems to solar inverters and EV chargers. Our world-class R&D team of hundreds of top industry experts shares the vision of making the world greener via continuous innovation. With global sales and services, we aim to become our customers' most trusted partner on their journey to a more sustainable future.