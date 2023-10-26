The sun rises on Safe Harbor Vineyard Haven. Solar energy installation completed.

Safe Harbor Vineyard Haven has a brighter future for many reasons. The marina and boatyard recently installed 32 solar modules/solar panels on top of its marina offices.



Battling the forecasted hurricane in mid-September, the solar energy system was installed and is engineered to withstand up to 140mph winds.Chris Scott, General Manager of Safe Harbor Vineyard Haven and Safe Harbor Edgartown, commented, "We are delighted to add solar energy to our Vineyard Haven marina. This new, robust system helps offset our energy usage to become increasingly neutral."He added, "The solar installation is part of our organization's focus on renewable energy and environmental stewardship."The solar project is as large as Eversource will currently permit and includes 32 modules, 400 watts each. The 12.8kW system can generate 16,752kWh annually.Safe Harbor Vineyard Haven, an AMI Accredited Clean and Resilient Marina, is a full-service facility that includes slips, valet racks (in & out rack service), inside storage, mechanic shop, and fuel dock. An angler's paradise for sport fishing, the surrounding waters are ideal for reeling in striped bass, bonita, bluefish, and more.To learn more about Safe Harbor's sustainability efforts, please review our sustainability report, visit https://shmarinas.com/sustainability/.For additional details on the Martha's Vineyard-based Safe Harbor Vineyard Haven marina, visit https://shmarinas.com/locations/safe-harbor-vineyard-haven/Plymouth Solar Energy (https://www.plymouthsolarenergy.com) is a regional leader in the installation and maintenance of commercial and residential solar and battery systems. The company was among the early solar pioneers and boasts over 20 years of experience, hundreds of installations, and on-line monitored solar systems within 50 miles of Plymouth.Plymouth Solar Energy is located at 18 Main Street Extension, Plymouth, MA. There are now 10 full and part-time staffers at the growing entity.For more info visit https://www.plymouthsolarenergy.com. For a complimentary Solar Feasibility Study or questions, call (508) 746-5430 or email info@plymouthsolarenergy.com.