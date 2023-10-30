Kseng Solar Underlines Its All-scenario Solar Racking Solutions at All-Energy Australia 2023

From 25 to 26 October, All-Energy Australia 2023, the largest clean energy event in the region, was successfully held in Melbourne. At the expo, Kseng Solar highlighted a vast range of its latest solar racking solutions, which include solar tracker, roof mount, and ground mount, catering to a variety of local customer needs for residential, C&I, and utility applications.



More Headlines Articles

Presented Products- KST Solar Tracker- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Ballast Roof Mounting System, L feet Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Standing Seam Roof Mounting System- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting SystemAccording to PV magazine, Australia stands as one of the leading nations with the highest per capita solar energy generation. The government's ambitious target is to achieve 82% renewable electricity by 2030. Kseng Solar has a well-established presence in the Australian market, with a diverse portfolio of local projects, and will continue to develop more advanced solar racking solutions for different scenarios for the Australian people.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more innovative solar racking solutions and exceptional customer service, to enable Australians to benefit from sustainable energy