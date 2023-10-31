Soltec to supply 92 MW of its SF7 Solar Tracker to a project in Virginia, United States

Virginia - October 31st, 2023. Soltec, a vertically integrated company specializing in photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, has signed an agreement to supply 92 MW of its SF7 solar tracker. The project is located in the state of Virginia, in the United States.



This project will feature Soltec's SF7 trackers, which are configured in a 2-in-vertical arrangement. This solar tracker allows for the maximization of plant power and performance, thereby maximizing the return on investment. Due to its high performance per hectare, the SF7 is the ideal tracker for large-scale projects.The plant will consist of a total of 2,498 SF7 solar trackers and 140,130 modules. In addition, the commissioning of this project will prevent the emission of 164,588 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, which also contributes to reducing the environmental impact and pollution in the area. The energy generated by this plant will be equivalent to the energy needed to power nearly 10,000 homes."Thanks to projects like this, we continue to strengthen our position in the US solar market, where we have been operating for nearly ten years. It is a pleasure for us to work alongside powerful companies in the country, and we hope to continue achieving many more successes together. In this way, we contribute to decarbonizing the economy while continuing to build a broad customer portfolio," explained Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec.Soltec already has nearly 2.5 GW of solar trackers supplied in the United States. The company also has a strong local presence with a logistics center in Texas and an extensive local team operating from its headquarters in Miami, Florida. It is expected that the tracker supply will take place during the first quarter of 2024.About SoltecSoltec is a company specializing in vertically integrated solutions in the photovoltaic solar energy sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Based in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020.Soltec structures its activities through three major business divisions: i) the photovoltaic project development division, with a strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance responsibility; ii) the industrial division, through which it offers additional construction services to clients to ensure a complete and integrated value proposition; iii) Soltec Asset Management, a third business division through which Soltec manages the assets in its portfolio with the goal of maximizing their benefits in the medium and long term.