Six Flags Magic Mountain Breaks Ground on California’s Largest Solar Energy Project

Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed Thrill Capital of the World, in partnership with Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables (DSD), today announced the official ground breaking of a new 12.37-megawatt solar carport and energy storage system. The Six Flags Magic Mountain project is the largest single-site commercial renewable energy project in California and largest solar project allocated toward a for-profit organization in the United States.



"We're thrilled to be breaking ground on this monumental project and taking the next step towards a cleaner, greener future," said Six Flags Magic Mountain Interim Park President Jeff Harris. "We're continuing to make advancements towards improving and protecting the environment, and are honored to be industry leaders, paving the way for other theme park companies around the world. Our partners and established solar and renewable energy industry experts at Solar Optimum and DSD Renewables, as well as our partners with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger's Office, have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition, allowing us to break ground at an increased timeline. Getting a glance at what this massive structure will bring to our parks and community is simply remarkable," he added.Key components of the Six Flags Magic Mountain solar installation include:A 637,000 square foot, 12.37-megawatt solar carport built over the main guest parking lot and team member parking lot;The park will be able to offset 100% of its energy usage with solar power;Estimated 3,544 guest parking spaces and 771 team member parking spaces;Approximately 30 electric vehicle charging spaces in the guest parking lot;Added shade coverage to keep cars cool for guests and team members;Increased security systems and protection;Battery storage system producing approximately 2 megawatts of power with up to 8-megawatt hours of capacity that can be deployed daily;Produce 20.8 million kilowatt hours of energy annually, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of 2,874 homes;Offset greenhouse gas emissions each year comparable to 34,194 barrels of oil consumed, 5,110 tons of waste recycled rather than landfilled, and 17,612 acres of U.S. forests;Offset carbon dioxide equivalents each year comparable to taking 3,182 cars off the road, 37.8 million miles driven by an average gasoline-powered automobile, and 1.6 million gallons of gasoline consumed; andProduce 517.89 million kilowatt hours of energy in a 25-year period, which offsets greenhouse gas energy consumption equivalent to 911 million miles driven by gasoline-powered automobiles and the carbon sequestration equivalent to 434.3 thousand acres of trees planted.The Six Flags Magic Mountain project is the third solar installation for Six Flags. Properties in Northern California at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and New Jersey at Six Flags Great Adventure have also developed on-site solar capabilities with over 30 megawatts of fully operational solar power systems installed. These three sites will rank as the largest volume of onsite Solar PV systems for any U.S. organization with a combined total of 42.37 megawatts."We are excited to break ground on this solar-plus-storage project at Six Flags Magic Mountain and watch the Solar Optimum team work their installation magic. Solar canopies have always been an excellent use of otherwise underutilized space and this site, with its wide open parking lots, provides the perfect canvas to build on," said Danielle Fidel, Senior Director, Developer Network at DSD. "Partnering with Solar Optimum through DSD's Developer Network has allowed us to make this project a reality for Six Flags and we're looking forward to it coming to life!""The Six Flags Magic Mountain solar project stands as the largest of its kind in the nation, boasting an impressive area exceeding 637,000 square feet of shade structures," said Arno Aghamalian, CEO and Founder of Solar Optimum. "The magnitude of this undertaking is a marvel in itself, and as we initiate the construction phase, we are excited to offer a glimpse into what this project will evolve into by the year's end.""Not only does this project rank as a remarkable national achievement, showcasing the integration of solar technology, carports, energy storage, and electric vehicle charging, but it is also a testament to the dedication and collaborative spirit of all those involved," continued Aghamalian. "From the offices of the Governor and LA County Supervisor to SCE, our development partners, and a dedicated team of individuals, we are rapidly ushering this project to completion."For 63 years, Six Flags has been committed to protecting and improving the environment and its communities, striving toward the expansion of sustainability and ESG-related initiatives and efforts. By actively working to reduce the environmental impact of its amusement park operations, the company continues to make meaningful advancements in adopting solar power throughout its operations and otherwise reducing greenhouse gas emissions. For more information regarding Six Flags' sustainability and ESG-related initiatives, visit sixflags.com.About Six Flags Magic MountainSix Flags Magic Mountain, known as the Thrill Capital of the World, boasts 20 world-class roller coasters—more than any other theme park on the planet—and is home to more than 100 rides, games, and attractions, including roller coaster icons like Twisted Colossus, Tatsu, Goliath, and X2. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.About Six Flags Entertainment CorporationSix Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 63 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.