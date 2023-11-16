Fireaway Announces Private Label Agreement with Sea-Fire Marine

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Fireaway Inc. is proud to announce a partnership with Sea-Fire Marine to private label our USCG approved thermal and/or manually operated generators in marine applications. Sea-Fire Marine will be offering select models under the brand of "Sea-FireÂ® AT-series."



Sea-Fire Marine is the ideal partner as they have over forty years of experience in the marine fire suppression industry, specifically in the commercial marine and pleasure craft markets. They are well-known, reputable, respected, and they have a strong presence in the leisure craft market with many manufacturers, as well as many retrofit and aftermarket customers.This announcement highlights the following key points:1. USCG Certification: The Sea-FireÂ® AT-series will have the United States Coast Guard (USCG) Certificate of Approval (COA). These pre-engineered systems are designed to protect against Class A, B, and C fire hazards in marine applications, and their certification is essential for vessels operating within the United States.2. Regulatory Changes: The marine industry is experiencing rapid changes in technology and regulations related to fire protection systems. Traditional hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) based systems, including FM-200TM, are being phased out due to global regulations, such as the US EPA phasedown schedule. Manufacturers of other fluorine-based chemicals, like NovecTM 1230TM, are also voluntarily phasing out production in response to regulatory trends.3. Advantages: Offers simple installation, limited maintenance requirements, and is cost-effective compared to gas-based systems. It is an ideal choice for marine applications, and it is manufactured in the U.S.A.4. Compact and Eco-Friendly: The Sea-FireÂ® AT-series are compact and modular, making them suitable for various spaces, including those with lithium-ion batteries and generators. The systems are environmentally friendly, producing no harmful levels of CO, CO2, or NOx. They have no ozone depletion or global warming potential.5. Ease of Installation: The Sea-FireÂ® AT-series of fire suppression systems are easy to install for OEMs and aftermarket service personnel. They do not require labor-intensive piping and wiring, and mounting the included bracket is all that's needed. No piping, special bracing, or pipe support materials are required as they can be complex, confusing, and costly. This results in significant savings on parts and labor.6. Operating Range and Service Life: The automatic aerosol generators (with thermal actuator) have been tested and approved for an operating range from 0Â°C to +54Â°C. Sea-FireÂ® AT-series aerosol generators (with manual actuator) have been tested and approved for an operating range from -40Â°C to +54Â°C. They are virtually maintenance-free and have a service life of 15 years.7. Scalability: Multiple units can be linked together providing extended volume protection when activated manually.8. Fire Protection for Marine Applications: Fireaway Inc. and Sea-Fire Marine are committed to providing comprehensive marine fire detection and suppression systems that meet ISO 9001:2015 quality standards and major type approvals. Their products serve a wide range of vessels, from recreational to commercial and military, as well as shore-side structures.9. Manufacturing and Contact Information: Manufactured by Fireaway Inc., an ISO 9001-2015 certified company with production facilities in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and Minden, Louisiana.This partnership and the USCG certification together signify a significant step forward in the safety of marine vessels and structures, providing environmentally friendly and effective fire protection solutions.About Fireaway Inc.Our fire suppression generators are deployed in the toughest conditions worldwide, including mines, military vehicles, long haul buses, rolling stock, energy storage systems (ESS), remote telecom sites, wind turbines, power substations, electrical cabinets, and used in marine machinery spaces and electrical compartments. Capable of being thermally, manually, or electrically operated by industry-standard control panels, Fireaway provides highly effective and economical fire suppression special hazards solutions to customers around the world. Our fixed systems and hand tossed portable devices are highly advanced condensed aerosol fire suppression solutions. These units are protecting people and valuable assets like facilities, machinery, vehicles, and industrial sites around the globe.The product is manufactured by Fireaway Inc. All products are manufactured in the USA using the highest quality construction materials. Please visit our website, www.statx.com, for further information.