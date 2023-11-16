Fugro supports Ignitis Renewables with seabed survey for Lithuania’s first offshore wind farm

Ignitis Renewables, an international green energy company, has awarded Fugro a contract to conduct a geophysical survey at Lithuania's first offshore wind farm site. This critical step in the project's development aims to enhance the understanding of seabed conditions, which will inform the location, construction and design of future wind turbines at the Baltic Sea.



Fugro's designated geophysical survey vessel, the Fugro Frontier, is currently on-site in the Baltic Sea surveying the 120 square-kilometre area, collecting 2D ultra-ultra-high-resolution (UUHR) sub-surface data, as well as bathymetry, sidescan sonar, and magnetometer data.The 2,000 survey line kilometres of high-quality data collected will be crucial for characterising the site and identifying potential risks to an offshore wind farm development in this area. These insights will inform the selection of future geotechnical investigations and help create a detailed ground model that Ignitis Renewables will use to determine the optimal wind turbine foundation design and locations."We are pleased to partner with Fugro, one of the leading authorities in the field, as the information gathered from these surveys brings us another step closer to making the first offshore wind farm in Lithuania a reality. The geophysical data acquisition is a critical milestone in our preparatory phase, laying the groundwork necessary to initiate construction on schedule," stated the Head of Offshore Development at Ignitis Renewables Vytautas Rimas."Our commitment to delivering comprehensive, reliable Geo-data, combined with our expertise in challenging geology and offshore conditions, will help derisk future phases of this development. We look forward to contributing to the success of Lithuania's clean energy goals and to continue our tradition of providing valuable services to our clients," said Alvydas Uždanavičius, Fugro's Lithuania Country Manager.Scheduled to begin operations by 2030, the 700 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm will generate up to 3 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity annually, which would meet up to a quarter of Lithuania's current electricity demand.EndCaption: Fugro Frontier is on-site collecting Geo-dataFor more informationMatthijs HogerwerfFugro's Senior Commercial Manager for Marine Site Characterisationm.hogerwerf@fugro.comAbout Ignitis RenewablesIgnitis Renewables is an international green energy company operating in the three Baltic states and Poland. Its objective is to develop a green and flexible electricity generation portfolio with a focus on offshore wind, onshore hybrid, Power-to-X and storage technologies. By developing new projects, the company is implementing the strategic goal of Ignitis Group to enable green and flexible capacity build-out and to deliver 4-5 GW of installed green generation capacities by 2030.About FugroFugro is the world's leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle.Employing approximately 10,000 talented people in 57 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy, infrastructure and water industries, both offshore and onshore. In 2022, revenue amounted to EUR 1.8 billion. Fugro is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.