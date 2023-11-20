Kseng Solar Marks Presence with Its Latest Solar Racking Solution at PVS Asian in Indonesia and PV EXPO Osaka in Japan

November 14th-17th, Kseng Solar made a significant impact at two expos - PVS Asian in Indonesia and PV EXPO Osaka in Japan. During the exhibition, Kseng Solar brought the most recent innovations and a wide range of solar racking solutions to address diverse energy requirements in the two markets, capturing the attention of attendees on site.



More Headlines Articles

Presented Products- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: L feet Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Standing Seam Roof Mounting System, Ballast Roof Mounting System- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting System- Solar Carport Mounting System- Solar Farm Mounting SystemIndonesia and Japan have seen rapid growth in solar energy due to high electricity prices, favorable policies and excellent solar resources. And both countries have set ambitious renewable energy targets. With numerous solar projects spanning across these regions, Kseng Solar has firmly established Indonesia and Japan as key markets, and committed to bring more top-tier solar racking solutions to the local communities.Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver more advanced solar racking solutions and improve localized customer service, consistently striving to meet our commitment to global carbon emissions reduction