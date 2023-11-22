Soltec teams up with Aplitop to optimize earthworks in photovoltaic solar plants

Murcia - November 22, 2023. Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, has formed an alliance with Aplitop to develop an application dedicated to improving the efficiency of earthwork tasks in photovoltaic solar energy installations.



Aplitop is a developer of applications for topography and civil engineering projects, so the collaboration between both companies represents a bridge between two key sectors: topography and solar energy.The primary purpose of the partnership is to introduce an innovative application to the market, designed as a CAD plugin, with the goal of streamlining and making more efficient the planning and execution of earthwork operations, measurements, and the relocation of solar trackers in photovoltaic plants. Essentially, this tool seeks to simplify tasks involved in the design and maintenance of solar energy installations, resulting in time and resource savings.This new application, known as "TcpMDT Photovoltaic Powered by Soltec," boasts various features, including:● Terrain Analysis: Provides a detailed analysis of terrain slopes and orientations, which is essential for the precise planning of photovoltaic installations.● Installation Design: Facilitates the creation of efficient and optimal designs for photovoltaic plants, establishing criteria by zones and allowing the combination of different models of solar trackers.● Calculation and Optimization: Offers tools for calculating, resolving issues, and optimizing projects, ensuring efficient use of space.● Results: Generates a complete set of reports, maps, and 3D models that provide key data to facilitate decision-making in the project and streamline work on-site.Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec, stated, "At Soltec, we understand profitability as a key driver for photovoltaic deployment. Cost savings and increased operational efficiency are part of our commitment to developers as an integrated company. We are excited to take a step further in that direction with Aplitop, continuing to offer market solutions that simplify, save, and drive complex development and installation tasks such as earthworks".Francisco Navarrete, General Manager of Aplitop, commented, "Aplitop is committed to innovation and the application of new technologies to sectors with significant growth potential, such as solar energy. Soltec's extensive experience and knowledge have allowed us to create software that provides solutions to real problems and achieves significant cost savings. We are delighted to offer this collaboration-derived solution to our international distributors".Regarding the availability of the application, TcpMDT Photovoltaic Powered by Soltec is accessible through Aplitop's international network of distributors.For more information, users can visit the product page on the Aplitop website or contact the following email address: comercial@aplitop.comYou can access the video about the app in the following link.Sobre SoltecSoltec is a leader company in the design and manufacturing of solar trackers with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Headquartered in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020.Soltec structures its activity through three main business areas: i) the photovoltaic project development division, with a strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance practices; ii) the industrial division, through which it offers additional construction services to its clients, ensuring a complete and integrated value proposition; iii) Soltec Asset Management, a third business division through which Soltec manages its portfolio assets, with the aim of maximizing medium and long-term benefits.About AplitopAplitop is a company specializing in the development of applications for topography and civil engineering. Based in Malaga, the company founded in 2004 is committed to innovation and offers comprehensive solutions to professionals. Aplitop also has international presence thanks to an extensive network of distributors, delivering its software to all corners of the globe.The company's products are divided into four families: 1) CAD environment applications, for all types of topography and civil engineering projects; 2) Field software, for conducting surveys and layouts with GNSS receivers; 3) Control of tunnel works with laser scanners and robotic total stations; 4) Management of point clouds from LiDAR sensors, fixed scanners, or SLAM and digital photogrammetry.