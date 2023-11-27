NEW EV CHARGING PROVIDER V-Go JOINS THE POWERED BY MONTA PROGRAMME

27 NOVEMBER 2023, LONDON: V-Go Energy (V-Go) has joined EV charging platform Monta's ‘Powered by' programme to help deliver a seamless charging experience for new and existing UK EV owners.



To be launched in February 2024, V-Go's new home, workplace and commercial charging range will be fully integrated with Monta's software, allowing V-Go's customers to access Monta's newest features, including over 500,000 roaming charge points, charge point sharing and smart charging.V-Go is the EV charging and power storage solutions arm of Verve Connect, a key supplier to the main UK telecom networks, and will be providing the UK with easy-to-use EV chargers to create clean and cost-efficient ways to travel.Monta and V-Go are working together to ensure that V-Go's chargers are up-to-date and compliant with the latest UK regulations so that installers and buyers can be confident that their charge points are safe and secure.Chris Edwards, Chief Commercial Officer at V-Go, the EV brand of Verve Connect, said, "Partnering with Monta means that we can focus on creating best-in-class charging hardware that puts the user and installer first, by making the installation and customer journey simple and intuitive."Commenting on V-Go joining Monta's ‘Powered by' programme, Alok Dubey, Regional Strategic Director at Monta, reflected, "It's great to see partners like V-Go, which has a strong technology heritage, choosing to partner with Monta.We believe that EV drivers should be able to choose the charge point that works for them and be confident that their hardware is supported by innovative software."Edwards added, "With just a scan of a QR code, the end user can activate their charge point and link it to their account immediately, giving them access to Monta's great range of features including their first-class support system, extensive smart charging modes of operation and straightforward payment solution to help solve whatever challenge the user may face."As Monta continues to develop new features, V-Go's customers will be among the first to benefit from the improvements that will make charging easier, cheaper and more accessible."With Monta's secure and scalable solution, supported by V-Go's design and hardware expertise, installers and end-users can only expect the highest quality product with minimal installation and setup followed by a seamless operational experience for the end user," concluded Edwards.Monta's EV charge point software combines all of the features that EV drivers need into one simple platform. The software can be used in a residential or commercial setting eliminating the need for multiple software/ apps.ENDSAbout Monta - https://monta.com/Monta is an electric vehicle (EV) charging platform that is looking to revolutionise EV charge point infrastructure across Europe. By providing an EV charging app for car owners and a management system for charge point owners, Monta connects drivers, site owners and charge installers to supercharge electric vehicles and create an open, accessible network of charge point infrastructure.The Monta software allows any company, organisation, and public entity with available sites and space to view, manage and set up charge points for employees, guests, and public EV drivers. Charge point owners can then manage users, power usage, pricing, access and transactions through the Monta app.Through peer-to-peer charging, homeowners can share their chargers with a community of EV drivers as a source of additional income while helping save the planet. By connecting personal EV chargers to the Monta app, private charge point owners can view their charging history, manage access to the charge point, and set their own pricing and usage.About V-Go: https://vgoenergy.com/V-Go Energy is a brand of Verve Connect with the focus on energy solutions. Our UK based company has its headquarters in London with operations covering UK, EU and Asian Pacific Regions. We are a long-standing partner supplying telecommunications equipment into leading international mobile and fixed line business and over the last four years we have expanded our reach into the Energy sector.Our business philosophy is focused on delivering our engineering expertise and business reliability to our customers, providing quality products and responsiveness. The same proven focus has now been invested in our energy products which include our range of EV Chargers for home, workplace and commercial sectors.####################################################################################