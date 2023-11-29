With three parallel energy exhibitions, The smarter E India is India's innovation hub for the new energy world. It presents cross-sector energy solutions and technologies and reflects the interaction of the solar, energy storage and electric mobility industry. The smarter E India addresses all the key areas along the value chain and brings together local experts and international stakeholders in the energy future.



The smarter E India will take place in Gandhinagar, February 21-23, 2024, bringing together the following events:• Intersolar India - India's most pioneering exhibition and conference for the solar industry• ees India - India's leading electrical energy storage exhibition• Power2Drive India - India's premier exhibition for electric mobility and charging solutionswww.thesmartere.in