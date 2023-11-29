The smarter E South America

LATAM's Innovation Hub for the New Energy World

By uniting four parallel exhibitions, The smarter E South America is LATAM's largest platform for the new energy and mobility world. Following the vision of a renewable, decentralized and digital energy world and a sustainable mobility future, The smarter E South America takes a comprehensive approach by presenting cross-sector solutions and technologies. It creates opportunities to address all key areas across sectors and industries. Focusing on the interplay of power generation, storage, energy management and e-mobility, The smarter E South America brings together international stakeholders of the energy and mobility future from across the world's most influential markets.

In 2023, The smarter E South America welcomed around 50,000 visitors and more than 530 national and international exhibitors that showcased their products.
The smarter E South America will take place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 27-29, 2024 bringing together the following exhibitions:
• Intersolar South America - LATAM's Largest Exhibition and Conference for the Solar Industry
• ees South America - LATAM's Key Event for Batteries & Energy Storage Systems
• Eletrotec+EM-Power South America - The Event for Electrical Infrastructure and Energy Management
• Power2Drive South America - The LATAM's Key Exhibition and Conference for Charging Infrastructure and E-Mobility

