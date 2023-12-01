New Edinburgh Office for Floating Offshore Wind Pioneers





The Partnership brings together BlueFloat Energy and Renantis with the aim of contributing to a world leading floating offshore wind industry in the UK. With 3.3 gigawatts (GW) of floating offshore wind in development in Scotland, the Partnership has two ScotWind sites - Broadshore north of Fraserburgh and Bellrock east of Aberdeen, as well as the majority stake in the consortium with Ørsted to develop the Stromar project east of Wick.Two further innovation projects, Sinclair & Scaraben, which lie adjacent to Broadshore were secured in the recent INTOG leasing round and could pave the way for the Partnership's ScotWind portfolio.The partnership is also preparing for the upcoming Crown Estate seabed auction in the Celtic Sea, with the potential for a further 1.5 GW of floating wind through its Petroc and Llywellyn projects off the southwest coast of England and Wales.Gillian Martin MSP, and Minister for Energy & the Environment officially opened the new office in the Capital's west end, which will initially accommodate the Partnership's 45 strong team, and symbolises the remarkable progress achieved since its formation two years ago.Addressing key stakeholders and employees at the event, Gillian Martin MSP said, "Scotland is uniquely placed to play a leading role in the renewables revolution, and the support and collaboration of companies such as BlueFloat and Renantis will be key in supporting Scotland's net zero ambitions, while helping to secure a fair and just energy transition."The opening of this office is an important milestone in the partnership between BlueFloat and Renantis. I look forward to following the partnership as it scales up and develops its exciting ScotWind projects - Broadshore and Bellrock - as well as the INTOG projects - Sinclair and Scaraben - which will both play an important role in realising our enormous offshore wind potential."Susie Lind, Managing Director of the BlueFloat Energy & Renantis Partnership, thanked the Energy Minister for honouring the occasion. She said, "This is a momentous day for our Partnership, and illustrates our commitment to advance our shared vision to deliver best-in-class floating offshore wind farms in the UK."Our new Edinburgh office will be the hub from which we develop our UK pipeline of floating offshore wind farms, and through our diverse team of specialists, we are integrating cutting-edge technology with a plan to cultivate a robust Scottish workforce and stimulate local supply chain growth."Today's event underlines our dedication to playing a leading role in Scotland's energy transition, with the goal of making a positive impact on our people and communities."Carlos Martin, CEO BlueFloat Energy said, "We are incredibly proud to be part of this joint venture, contributing our global expertise in floating offshore wind and pioneering new technology to accelerate Scotland's offshore wind sector. We believe in the power of collaboration and look forward to creating a sustainable energy future together."Establishing our new office in Edinburgh marks a major and exciting milestone for our partnership, bringing us significantly closer to turning our vision of world-leading, large-scale floating offshore projects into reality."Carmelo Scalone, Chief Growth Officer, Renantis said, "Scotland's potential for floating offshore wind aligns perfectly with our vision to build a better future for all and, through our Partnership, we aim to contribute with Renantis' long-standing experience of working with communities across Scotland."This really is the energy transition in action and it's great to see Scotland once again drawing on its rich heritage of innovation and engineering influence on the world."