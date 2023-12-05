Renewable America Signs a Design Build Agreement with Pearl Crop Inc.

Renewable America (RNA), a leading provider of distributed energy resources in California, today announced a design build agreement for a new 2.2 MWdc commercial solar project with Pearl Crop, Inc. (Pearl Crop), a food processing company with multiple state-of-the-art facilities in central California. The agreement covers four different projects across three different locations in Ripon, Linden, and Stockton, CA. Food processing facilities have high energy-consumption demands and operating costs, and the project will create a carbon-free energy source for Pearl Crop's operations.



More Headlines Articles

"We are thrilled to back Pearl Crop in their pursuit of sustainability objectives while also expanding the reach of solar across California," says Ardi Arian, President & CEO of Renewable America. "Pearl Crop is an integral part of California's agricultural landscape, and we applaud its leadership in the transition to solar energy."Pearl Crop's Stockton location is the largest site in the portfolio, and the new build will replace 86% of the facility's annual energy usage with solar-powered energy. The cost savings for this single location are estimated to be 53.2% of the total utility bill. Work will be commencing December 2023 with an expected completion date of the full portfolio by summer of 2024.The deal has been under development for nearly a year prior to the signed agreement. As a first step, RNA analyzed Pearl Crop's 15-minute interval load profile and assessed the return on investment across various system designs. During the pre-design phase, extensive due diligence was conducted, including rooftop inspections and evaluations to confirm the structural capacity of the roofs for accommodating the proposed projects. In total, the projects are designed with approximately 5,400 410-watt monocrystalline solar panels and will utilize ballasted and rail-mounted systems, spanning across an area of 251,114 square feet. RNA's goal with each development is to provide optimally sized solar projects that positively impact local communities, with the company conducting impact assessments for each development."Renewable America is known for its extensive solar development expertise and its commitment to the surrounding communities. We're thrilled to be partnering with them to implement solar solutions that streamline Pearl Crop's operations and align with California's goals of a clean-energy future," says Ulash Turkan, CEO of Pearl Crop.About Renewable AmericaRenewable America is a leading provider of distributed energy resources, serving communities with small utility-scale, locally generated solar plus storage facilities and community microgrids that work in conjunction with the distribution grid. With over 15 years of experience in development, engineering, procurement and construction throughout Europe and North America, Renewable America creates resilience within communities by delivering local power to local load. The company's end-to-end development process maximizes quality and efficiency while minimizing lasting environmental impact on site. Based in Santa Clara, Renewable America has over 320 megawatts MW of solar and 680 MWh of energy storage projects under development throughout California. Learn more at https://renewam.com.