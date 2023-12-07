Remee Wire & Cable Announces Turnkey Cabling Solutions for Solar and Wind Farms

Renewables by Remee™ are made here in the United States, and Remee is one of the few domestic manufacturers to offer stranded copper and aluminum cable with XLPE jackets. Remee is committed to supporting the recent reshoring trends and governmental efforts to develop the renewable energy industry in the United States.



More Headlines Articles

Remee Wire & Cable's turnkey cabling solutions cover virtually every application in solar and wind fields to interconnect equipment with power and/or data transmission.Renewables by Remee™ are made here in the United States, and Remee is one of the few domestic manufacturers to offer stranded copper and aluminum cable with XLPE jackets. Remee is committed to supporting the recent trends to develop the renewable energy industry in the United States.Solar Array Cables - Stranded bare copper PV wire, all cables feature cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) jackets for durability. They are offered in a variety of conductor sizes, ranging from 4/0 to 14 AWG and from 250 kcmil to 1000 kcmil. Solar array cables are rated at 1kV/2kV or 600V and are UL 4703 listed. In addition, these cables comply with all applicable requirements of UL 44, UL 854, UL 1581, as well as NFPA 70. These single-conductor photovoltaic (PV) wires are manufactured for use in solar farms to connect solar panel arrays or other electrical components to intermediate collection points.Collection (DC Feeder) Cables - Stranded aluminum conductors (AA-8000 Series Aluminum Alloy) with cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) jackets for durability. These DC Feeder cables are rated at 1kV/2kV and are offered in a variety of conductor sizes, ranging from 4/0 to 6 AWG and 250 kcmil to 1000 kcmil. Operating temperature range is -40°C to +90°C (90°C wet or dry). In addition to UL 4703, these cables comply with all applicable requirements of UL 44, UL 854, and IEEE 1202 FT4 (for sizes 1/0 and larger). DC Feeder cables are used to connect intermediary collection points to central control units or solar panels to a combiner box.Power Equipment Cables -RHH/RHW-2/USE-2 and WTTC type cables feature stranded conductors for use in delivering power from wind turbines to collection points. In solar fields, power equipment cable delivers power between intermediate collection points. RHH/RHW-2/USE-2 cables are 600V rated and offered in sizes ranging from 4/0 to 14 AWG, and 250 kcmil to 1000 kcmil. These cables feature stranded bare copper or tinned copper conductors and XLPE jackets. RHH type cables comply with the requirements of UL 44 and UL 854. High stranded bare copper WTTC type cables are available in 6 AWG and 10AWG with XLPE insulation and PVC jackets and are rated at 1kV. They comply with UL 758, UL 2277, AWM 2587, and CSA C22.2 No. 210 and 239.MV (Medium Voltage) Primary Distribution Cables - Both the stranded aluminum and copper MV Series are rated 35kv; they feature tree-retardant cross-linked polyethylene (TR-XLPE) insulation and a cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) jacket. Aluminum MV cables are offered in conductor sizes ranging from 1/0 to 4/0 AWG, and from 500 kcmil to 1500 kcmil. Copper MV cables are offered in conductor sizes ranging from 1/0 to 4/0 AWG, and 250 kcmil to 1250 kcmil.These cables are designed for use in three-phase systems with voltage not exceeding 35kV phase to phase, and conductor temperatures not exceeding 105°C for normal operation. MV cables feature a concentric neutral copper conductor that is applied helically in indented channels over the outer semi-conducting shield. These cables are UL 1072 listed - MV90/MV105 and comply with all applicable requirements of ICEA S-94-649, AEIC CS8, and CSA 68.10. MV cables carry power from the generator/transformer or collection points to the substation.Remee's MV cables feature a "DISCHARGE-FREE" design concept. The conductor shield, insulation, and insulation shield are extruded simultaneously over the conductor by using triple-extrusion and dry-curing technology. The insulation shield is designed to be strippable.Copper MV cables are suitable for direct burial, with a double-helix water-blocking yarn applied to all conductors, and a water swellable tape applied over the insulation shield.Substation Cables - Remee manufactures a wide variety of shielded and unshielded instrumentation and control cables for use to interconnect substation equipment. Refer to Remee's TEKwire™, Vigilance™, Automation and other cable families for details or call Remee at 1-800-431-3864.Fiber Optic Cables - Interference-free all-dielectric fiber optic cables are available in a variety of fiber counts, from 2 through 288. They feature loose tube construction, gel-free AquaLock™, and armoring options. Remee's 22-Series and 28-Series fiber optic cables meet the applicable requirements of TIA/EIA FOTP Standard 455, RUS 1755.900, GR-20-CORE, and ANSI/TIA-568-C.3. Fiber In Duct is now available upon request.Solid and Stranded Bare Copper & Tinned Copper Ground Wire - Popular items include 2/0, 4/0, 2, 4, and 6 AWG conductor sizes, but Remee offers sizes ranging from 4/0 to 14 AWG, and 250 kcmil to 1000 kcmil. These ground wires meet the applicable requirements of ASTM B 1, ASTM B 2, ASTM B 3, ASTM B 8, and ASTM B 33.Renewables by Remee™ have been specifically designed for power collection and distribution in solarand wind power generation systems. Remee's experience in manufacturing rugged cables for use inmany types of harsh outdoor environments provides assurance of signal integrity, continued performance, and delivery of power.All Renewables™ by Remee cable products are UL Listed and manufactured under ISO 9001 certification. Compounds are handled and loaded in a Class 10000 clean room. An optical pellet analyzer is used by the supplier to perform 100% pellet inspection.Get more details about Renewables™ by Remee cabling solutions for renewable energy applications, including spec sheets.Download the new Renewables by Remee Brochure.Learn more about Remee Wire & Cable.About Remee Wire & CableRemee Wire & Cable is a world class manufacturer of wire and cable, both copper and fiber optic cable. The company is headquartered in Florida, New York, where its corporate offices, engineering and manufacturing facilities are all located. Since the company's start in 1972, personal attention and care have been the hallmarks of the family-run company. Remee's engineering and manufacturing expertise has enabled the growth of the company's product offering and custom capabilities, now at a level that rivals some of the largest cable manufacturers. The large standard cable offering at Remee, along with expert capabilities to modify any standard cable and manufacture complex and custom-made cables, are proof of our significant industry stature.Remee features the quick decision-making, special customer care and access to executives, which are strong attributes for a family-run company. Yet, Remee also offers a huge selection of cables and expert capabilities that rival the largest cable manufacturers. So, at Remee, customers enjoy our "dual personality" and the best of both worlds.For more information about Remee Wire & Cable, please visit http://www.remee.com, email us at info@remee.com, or call 1-800-431-3864.