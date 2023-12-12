Canadian Solar's e-STORAGE Launches SolBank 3.0 with Higher Density and Advanced Safety

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of the Company's majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar"), will launch SolBank 3.0, the latest iteration of its utility-scale energy storage system.



With a power up to 2.35 MW and capacity of 5 MWh, SolBank 3.0 seamlessly integrates high energy density cells, advanced safety system, smart liquid cooling, and active balance system controls. Solbank 3.0, housed in a 20-ft container, boasts a remarkable up to 45% increase in product-level capacity and up to 40% decrease in commissioning time, compared to its previous generation.SolBank 3.0 is equipped with a pack and electrical redundancy protection system, smart abnormal performance detection, multi-level fire alarm, and suppression protection, all of these ensuring product safety. At the same time, the optimized thermal management system reduces auxiliary power consumption by up to 30% compared to the previous generation. SolBank 3.0's flexible and modular design is compatible with different power conversion systems (PCS).Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE, commented, "SolBank 3.0 sets a new standard in energy storage solutions and provides enhanced operational efficiency and reliability. SolBank 3.0 features exceptional new elements like higher energy density cells and advanced safety design. In addition, our e-STORAGE team also provides value-added services, such as system capacity maintenance and augmentations, operation and maintenance, and plant optimization. I am very proud of our e-STORAGE team for their continuous efforts in innovation and delivering to our customers the best-in-class energy storage solutions."About Canadian SolarCanadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 110 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected around 9.3 GWp of solar power projects and over 3 GWh of battery storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has around 850 MWp of solar power projects in operation, 7.8 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 18.7 GWp of projects in the advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has a total battery storage project development pipeline of approximately 55 GWh, including approximately 5 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 50 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.e-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and integration of battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. The Company offers its own proprietary LFP battery solution, comprehensive EPC services, and innovative solutions aimed at improving grid operations, integrating clean energy, and contributing to a sustainable future. e-STORAGE has US$2.6 billion of contracted backlog including contracted long-term services agreements as of November 14, 2023. To date, e-STORAGE has successfully implemented over 3.3 GWh DC of battery energy storage solutions in various locations, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and China. This significant accomplishment solidifies e-STORAGE's position as a key player in the global energy storage integration industry. Currently, the Company operates two fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual production capacity of 10 GWh. e-STORAGE is fully equipped to continue providing high-quality, scalable energy storage solutions and contribute to the widespread adoption of clean energy. Please refer to the Media&PR section of the e-STORAGE website for images and additional information about e-STORAGE, follow the LinkedIn page or visit www.csestorage.com.