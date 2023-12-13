Energy Storage Systems Market Is Booming Globally Forecast 2032

According to Nova One Advisor, the global energy storage systems market size was exhibited at USD 211.19 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 473.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.



In June 2020, Siemens Energy and EnergyNest, a start-up that supplies energy storage systems, entered into a long-term partnership to provide the thermal energy storage systems for the industrial users.



In October 2021, the Government of India has invited expression of interest for the installation of 1000 MW battery storage systems as pilot project in India.





Growing demand for efficient and competitive energy resources is likely to propel market growth over the coming years. Clean & renewable energy is an affordable alternative to fossil fuel-based electricity. Its use can help curb the overdependence on fossil fuels, reduce greenhouse gas emissions & subsequently air pollution, and diversify power supply.The pumped storage segment led the market in 2022.The pumped hydro technology segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 95.9% of the total market share, in terms of storage volume in 2021.The market is likely to be boosted by ongoing expenditures in the Asia Pacific and North America to upgrade energy infrastructure and increase on-grid capacity. Long-term demand for pumped hydro storage (PHS) is predicted to be driven by favorable compliance regulations and rising electricity consumption in China and the United States.Over the projection period, the electrochemical storage segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14.3%. Countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, and India are expected to drive electrochemical storage demand. Countries in Middle East and Africa and Central and South America are expected to drive market growth over the long term.Thermal energy storage (TES) systems gather and store surplus thermal energy generated by a variety of technologies for later use. Latent, sensible, and thermochemical TES systems are examples of several types of TES systems. Bricks, sand, water, rock beds, air, and concrete are some of the storage mediums employed in sensible heat storage.The Asia Pacific was the largest segment in 2022 and accounted for more than 47.9% of the overall market share, owing to the presence of fast-growing economies such as China and India. Energy storage devices are critical in applications such as UPS and data centers as this region is prone to frequent power outages. The market in this region has been pushed by the benefits of modern energy storage systems, such as cost-effectiveness, environmental friendliness, and reliability.Asia Pacific dominated the global energy storage systems market in 2022 with a 47.9% revenue share. The favorable government policies and increased investments in the industrialization and urbanization of the region has fosters the market growth. Moreover, the availability of cheap factors of production is attracting the FDIs in the region. The countries like China are a manufacturing hub of the world. The significantly growing economic activities in the region are exponentially fostering the demand for the efficient and regular energy supply. The rising investments in the electrification of the rural regions, increased government investments in the adoption of sustainable energy sources, and increased government initiatives to incentivize the corporate sector for adopting renewable energy sources are the major factors that drive the growth of the energy storage systems market in Asia Pacific region. China is the leading manufacturer and the leading consumer of the energy storage systems across the globe. Therefore, the growth of the Asia Pacific energy storage systems market is attributable to the China's huge contribution in the market.North America is expected to grow at a considerable rate. The increased awareness regarding the benefits of renewable energy sources, rising initiatives to reduce carbon footprint, and burgeoning demand for the regular and efficient power supply is expected to drive the market growth. The rising government initiatives to ensure the efficient and sustainable power supply are boosting the market growth. Moreover, the increased adoption of the electric vehicles in the market like US and the presence of EV manufacturers have positively impacted the market growth in the region.This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2032. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the global Energy Storage Systems market.The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.Nova One Advisor is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Nova One Advisor has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings.