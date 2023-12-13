Soltec will supply 300 MW of its SFOne tracker to Repsol in three projects in Spain

Murcia, Spain. December 13th 2023. - Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, has reached an agreement with Repsol to supply 300 MW of its SFOne tracker for three projects in Spain. These projects are located in the provinces of Palencia (Castilla y León), Teruel (Aragón), and Guadalajara (Castilla La Mancha).



All plants will have Soltec's SFOne trackers. This double-row 1P tracker stands out for its high competitiveness and low profile, minimizing visual impact and maximizing energy efficiency.For the Palencia photovoltaic project, a total of 1,542 trackers and 172,704 modules will be installed. The project located in Teruel will have 1,575 trackers and 182,700 photovoltaic modules. Finally, in the Guadalajara projects, 1,895 trackers and 177,248 modules will be supplied."We are very pleased to work with Repsol on these three projects in Spain," said Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec. "Repsol is a key customer for the energy transition in the country, and the synergy between large companies is the only way to decarbonize the economy while protecting biodiversity and supporting local communities," he stated.The supply of the solar trackers will begin in December 2023 and is expected to continue through the first quarter of 2024.About SoltecSoltec is a company specializing in vertically integrated solutions in the photovoltaic solar energy sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Based in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020.Soltec structures its activities through three major business divisions: i) the photovoltaic project development division, with a strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance responsibility; ii) the industrial division, through which it offers additional construction services to clients to ensure a complete and integrated value proposition; iii) Soltec Asset Management, a third business division through which Soltec manages the assets in its portfolio with the goal of maximizing their benefits in the medium and long term.