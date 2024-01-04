Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2024 to Deliver Immersive, Educational Experiences in San Diego January 17-19

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America (ISNA/ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, today shared details on new activities designed to engage, educate, and connect clean energy professionals at the San Diego Convention Center January 17-19, 2024.



"With our new experiential activities and resources, 2024 attendees will gain value beyond the exhibit hall and educational sessions—connecting and learning while having a good time," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America.Register today to experience:Vanadium Redox Flow (VRF) Microgrid Tour: On Tuesday, January 16, attendees will take a guided tour of San Diego Gas & Electric and Sumitomo Electric's pioneering VRF battery and microgrid demonstration project—the first of its kind in California. Space is limited; additional registration required.Networking Breakfast: On Wednesday, January 17, attendees will gain insights into workforce development and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion during a panel discussion led by Maeve Allsup (Latitude Media) and featuring Elizabeth Laine (Clearway Energy Group), Hadia Sheerazi (RMI), and Steph Speirs (Solstice). Space is limited; additional registration required.Connection Lounge: Event-goers can utilize ISNA/ESNA's AI-powered matchmaking tool to find new contacts with related interests and pre-schedule meetings to take place in this dynamic, dedicated space from January 17-19.Block Party Bash: On Thursday, January 18, the Sails Pavilion (located inside the San Diego Convention Center) will transform into a festival featuring games, activities, refreshments, live entertainment, and more. Additional registration required.Solar Games: From January 17-19, the Solar Games will task teams with building residential solar + storage systems live in the ISNA/ESNA expo hall. Judged on installation quality, safety, speed, and more, the winning team will take home $10,000 and the title of Solar Games Champion.Secure Your AccessIn addition to these activities, ISNA/ESNA will feature a lineup of industry-leading speakers and over 500 exhibitors spanning solar, storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Join us January 17-19, 2024 in San Diego: Register now to attend.About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North AmericaIntersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. Join 9,000+ energy leaders and 500+ exhibitors on January 17-19, 2024 in San Diego, CA, to help accelerate the energy transition. Learn more: intersolar.us.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. Learn more: https://www.divcom.com.