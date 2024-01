Canadian Solar's e-STORAGE to Deliver 220 MWh DC of Battery Storage Solutions to Epic Energy's Mannum Project in South Australia

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, which is part of the Company's majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar"), will deliver 220 MWh DC of energy storage solutions to a standalone energy storage project owned by Epic Energy in Mannum, South Australia. The Mannum project is being developed by Canadian Solar through its wholly-owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy. e-STORAGE will begin construction on the Mannum project in the second quarter of 2024.



Epic Energy is one of Australia's leading energy infrastructure companies, with a gas pipeline network spanning over 1,200 kilometres and an expanding renewable energy portfolio. The Mannum storage project reflects Epic Energy's commitment to renewable energy generation and complements the existing 46 MWp of solar farm capacity at the same location, serving as a vital energy reservoir to enhance grid stability in the region.e-STORAGE will deliver on a comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) agreement and Long-Term Service Agreement ("LTSA"). The Mannum project will employ SolBank, a proprietary energy storage solution using robust and high-cycle capacity lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells. By integrating a top-tier active balancing Battery Management System (BMS) and an exceptionally efficient Thermal Management System (TMS), e-STORAGE's SolBank ensures superior performance at the highest levels of safety.Clive D'Cruz, Chief Executive Officer of Epic Energy, said, "The standalone battery storage system rounds out Epic Energy's investment at the current Mannum site, with the battery to sit alongside Epic Energy's two adjacent solar farms, which harness the region's consistent sunlight. The battery will further support the South Australian electricity market and ongoing energy security by absorbing excess energy during the day and storing it for use during the evening peak."Colin Parkin, President of e-STORAGE, commented, "We are delighted to collaborate with Epic Energy and Recurrent as they expand their renewable energy portfolio in Australia by providing our energy storage technology platform. The Mannum project will support Australia with the efficient development of its energy network, further facilitating the adoption of renewable energy generation."About Canadian SolarCanadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 110 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected around 9.3 GWp of solar power projects and over 3 GWh of battery storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has around 850 MWp of solar projects in operation, nearly 7.8 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 18.7 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has a total battery storage project development pipeline of approximately 55 GWh, including approximately 5 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 50 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.come-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and integration of battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. The Company offers its own proprietary LFP battery solution, comprehensive EPC services, and innovative solutions aimed at improving grid operations, integrating clean energy, and contributing to a sustainable future. e-STORAGE had US$2.6 billion of contracted backlog including contracted long-term services agreements as of November 14, 2023. To date, e-STORAGE has successfully implemented over 3.3 GWh DC of battery energy storage solutions in various locations, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and China. This significant accomplishment solidifies e-STORAGE's position as a key player in the global energy storage integration industry. Currently, the Company operates two fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual production capacity of 10 GWh. e-STORAGE is fully equipped to continue providing high-quality, scalable energy storage solutions and contribute to the widespread adoption of clean energy. Please refer to the Media&PR section of the e-STORAGE website for images and additional information about e-STORAGE, follow the LinkedIn page or visit www.csestorage.com.