GRID Alternatives Participates in 2024 Solar Games Showcases All-Women Team

SAN DIEGO, CA; JANUARY 16, 2024 - The Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America (ISNA/ESNA) will host a thrilling three-day tournament January 17-19 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA. GRID Alternatives will be represented this year with it's all-women team in tow. GRID Team's Coach is Anna Bautista, VP of Construction. "We're thrilled to return to the Intersolar Solar Games for the second year, representing with another all-women team," proclaims Coach Bautista. Introduced in 2020, the Solar Games generate excitement year after year as 4-person teams compete for a share of the $16,000 prize money and title of Solar Games Champion. "Thanks to our team members from North Coast, San Diego, and Los Angeles for participating amidst busy installation schedules. As the team coach, I'm so proud to see them compete roof-to-roof with top crews who likely work together daily," noted Bautista.



More Headlines Articles

The timed competition features multiple rounds during which teams are tasked with installing solar modules, racking, inverters, and battery storage to build on and off-grid residential solar and storage systems, with all materials generously donated by sponsors. The custom-built arena consists of two roofs, placed side by side; the back edge of the asphalt-shingled roofs is 48 inches off the ground, built at a 12.6-degree pitch. There is a designated ladder entry point, which is the only place where equipment and installers are allowed to access the roof. In an effort to simulate a real-life installation, organizers include various obstacles in progressively difficult rounds that challenge even the most experienced installers. "Looking ahead, we're excited about a future with more diverse teams and anticipate the growth of mixed-gender participation for future Intersolar Solar Games," added Coach Bautista. For additional information on the Solar Games, please click on the link in the attachment.About GRID AlternativesGRID Alternatives Is a national leader in making clean, affordable solar power and solar jobs accessible to low-income communities and communities of color. Using a unique, people-first model, GRID develops and implements solar projects that serve qualifying households and affordable housing providers, while providing hands-on job training. GRID has installed solar for more than 22,000 families to-date and helped households and housing providers save $599 million in lifetime electricity costs, while training over 32,000 people. GRID Alternatives has 8 regional offices serving California, Colorado, the mid-Atlantic region, Puerto Rico and Tribal communities nationwide, and serves communities in Nicaragua, Nepal and Mexico. For more information, visit www.gridalternatives.org.