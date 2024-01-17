ClearVue and LuxWall to Collaborate on Zero Window™ Aimed at Achieving Operational Net Zero for Buildings

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX: CPV) (ClearVue) and LuxWall, Inc. (LuxWall), signed a collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize a window designed to support net zero building operation by combining ClearVue's photovoltaic solar energy-generating glazing with LuxWall's advanced vacuum insulated glazing (VIG). The resulting solution, Zero Window™, is expected to deliver lower heating and cooling costs through its outstanding insulation properties, and significantly offset building energy requirements by providing on-site renewable energy generation. The Zero Window™ will drive down building energy requirements and building negative carbon impacts, thereby setting the stage for net zero building operation.



More Headlines Articles

ClearVue's technology helps generate energy from clear glass, offering a significant 22.8% reduction in solar heat gain as recently demonstrated by independent testing conducted by Singapore's Building and Construction Authority's SkyLab. LuxWall's technology involves the use of vacuum insulation to create highly energy efficient glazing modules, cutting heating costs by up to 45%.The partnership combines these technologies to produce a new double-glazed format photovoltaic vacuum insulated glazing unit (or 'PV VIGU'). It is expected to thermally outperform all existing double-glazed low emissivity solutions while also generating power from the glass, thus creating the world's most efficient glazing solution to assist with achieving net-zero building operational goals. The final glazing product will boast unique properties such as optical transparency, low solar heat gain (SHGC), and the highest energy generation currently possible for clear solar glass.Zero Windows™ will see high demand from sustainability-conscious architects and developers looking for ways to reduce carbon in buildings, achieve top LEED certifications, and cut energy use in the built environment.A prototype of the Zero Window™ will be demonstrated at the American Institute of Architects Conference on Architecture and Design in Washington, D.C., June 2024 (AIA24) in the 8G Solutions booth #3655 in Exhibit Hall A."This collaboration represents a pivotal moment in the fight against climate change for the construction sector - one of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions globally. We are excited to partner with LuxWall on this innovative product. Vacuum insulated windows provide the best thermal performance and minimize energy use. ClearVue technology can further enhance thermal performance and provide clean on-site energy supporting sustainability initiatives," says Martin Deil, Global CEO, ClearVue Technologies."By combining our respective technologies, we will create an exemplary solution to revolutionize the way buildings are designed and constructed. The Zero Window will truly be a net zero focused window, reducing operational carbon through both thermal insulation and energy generation," continues Deil."ClearVue Technologies and LuxWall share a common vision to transform windows and the building envelope. Today, our companies announce a collaboration to develop a window that will significantly reduce building emissions and rewrite the rules of energy efficiency and power generation from the building envelope," says Scott Thomsen, CEO, LuxWall, Inc."Imagine a window that insulates as well as the wall and actively generates clean power, while preserving clarity and natural daylighting. The PV VIGU or Zero Window™ will empower architects and builders to design a sustainable future. We look forward to the first demonstration of the Zero Window™ in partnership with Chuck Mowrey and his team at 8G Solutions during the AIA Conference this year," continues Thomsen.To learn more about ClearVuePV Clear Solar Glazing and Solar Façade solutions visit https://www.clearvuepv.com/.