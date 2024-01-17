EagleView Launches Cutting Edge SolarReady™ Product

EagleView, a leading provider of geospatial data, analytics and intelligence powered by proprietary aerial imagery, today announces the launch of SolarReady™. This cutting-edge data solution enables solar professionals to better identify and acquire viable residential properties for potential solar installations.



More Headlines Articles

"Businesses that compete for new projects win when they have better data," shared Piers Dormeyer, CEO of EagleView. "SolarReady™ harnesses our deep library of industry-leading property data and analytics expertise to power an unrivaled prospecting and business development solution for solar contractors. SolarReady™ helps ensure that solar contractors stay competitive and win more deals."In a few easy steps, solar installers can easily quantify a home's solar potential as well as create proposals that include stunning visualizations and detailed PV system production modeling to help educate homeowner prospects. SolarReady™ provides a definitive answer to the question, "Is this home suitable for solar?" In addition, the data solution provides answers to questions about the estimated electrical production and efficiency of a home. That helps solar professionals and homeowners better understand the value of solar installation and the return for their investment.SolarReady™ provides:● Advanced, Data-Powered Solar Potential Estimates: Through advanced data analytics and imagery, SolarReady™ provides accurate insights into a property's solar potential. This data is crucial for determining the feasibility of solar installations.● Effective Lead Qualification Advantage: Solar companies can now seamlessly filter potential leads based on their solar potential, ensuring resources are allocated efficiently and effectively, empowering sales with address-specific data.● Accurate, Instant Proposal Generation: With SolarReady™ data at their fingertips, professionals can create near-instant proposals, delivering a superior customer experience.For more information on SolarReady, please visit: https://www.eagleview.com/product/solarready/