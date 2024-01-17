MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCES NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL PARTNER PROGRAM

Intersolar North America 2024 -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, has introduced its new Commercial Partner Program empowering U.S. solar installers and dealers to boost their sales with the company's innovative product offerings backed by exceptional support. The Maxeon Commercial Partner Program further strengthens a compelling value proposition for channel partners as Maxeon accelerates its direct engagement with dealers and installers in the rapidly growing U.S. market.



Commercial and industrial solar providers joining the Maxeon Commercial Partner Program will enjoy exclusive access to a combination of the industry's best technology and benefits including:Maxeon's high efficiency modules with unequalled reliability, durability, efficiency, and exceptional ESG credentials40-year power, product, and service warrantyConsultative sales support from a dedicated resource teamComprehensive marketing assets and training toolsCo-branding opportunities for customer-facing touchpointsMaxeon's legacy of leadership spans over 35 years and enables partners to de-risk their portfolio with exceptionally advanced and reliable solar technology. Each Maxeon panel is manufactured to deliver more energy, reliability, and savings over time—backed by extensive third-party testing and field data from over 48 million panels deployed worldwide."We know how important it is for our partners to thrive, and the Maxeon Commercial Partner Program empowers U.S. solar providers to successfully address a dynamic market for renewable energy solutions by offering premier products, training, services, and the marketing support they require to capture new business," said Vikas Desai, Maxeon SVP and General Manager. "When it comes to our partners, we're committed to delivering what they need—when they need it. That's why we offer a comprehensive range of solar products, tools, and support, along with the industry's best reliability and warranty, to help installers meet their goals."Maxeon Commercial Partners also benefit from the company's unrivaled sustainability record. A recent NIQ survey shows 69 percent of global respondents feel that sustainability and ESG (environmental, social and governance) are increasingly important, and solar customers are demanding products with the best sustainability credentials. Maxeon is globally recognized for integrating ESG commitments across all operations and products - enabling its partners to meet their customers' sustainability goals with solar panels as clean as the energy they produce. The company's sustainability achievements include:Global 100 Index of World's Most Sustainable Companies, 2nd consecutive yearUN Global Compact signatoryLEED and Cradle-2-Cradle CertifiedOnly solar technology manufacturer to disclose its full materials listZero tolerance for suppliers' human rights policy violationsSunterra Solar Inc, a forward-thinking leader in solar energy and sustainable business practices, is a proud Maxeon Commercial Partner. By integrating Maxeon's innovative solar panel technology into their portfolio, Sunterra Solar is proactively de-risking its investment strategy and solidifying its commitment to pioneering solutions in the commercial and industrial solar energy sector."Our collaboration with Maxeon Solar Technologies is pivotal in our mission to drive sustainable practices and elevate our portfolio to new heights," said Chris Bunas, President at Sunterra Solar Inc. "Maxeon's industry-leading, innovative products align seamlessly with our vision for the future, empowering us to not only meet but exceed our goals while minimizing risks associated with other conventional solar panels. Partnering with Maxeon enables us to offer our clients the latest advancements in solar technology, ensuring optimal performance and long-term value for their investments. Together, we are providing our clients with unparalleled access to state-of-the-art solutions that not only reduce environmental impact but also enhance the overall sustainability of their operations."Maxeon is showcasing its solutions and meeting with new and existing partners in booth #3013 at Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America at the San Diego Convention Center, January 17-19. For more information on the Maxeon Commercial Partner Program, click here.About Maxeon Solar TechnologiesMaxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon leverages over 35 years of solar energy leadership and over 1,600 patents to design innovative and sustainably made solar panels and energy solutions for residential, commercial, and power plant customers. Maxeon's integrated home energy management is a flexible ecosystem of products and services, built around the award-winning Maxeon® and SunPower® branded solar panels. With a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors, and more than one million customers worldwide, the Company is a global leader in solar. For more information visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter.