ACP Launches New Event Focused on Energy Storage Sector

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 22, 2024 - The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today announced the official launch of its new annual Energy Storage Summit — ACP RECHARGE. The summit will connect the nation's leading storage manufacturers, renewable developers, policy makers, and thought leaders for discussions on technological advances, market conditions, and the policy frameworks required to sustain rapid growth in this critical sector. The summit will also provide ample opportunities for engagement to support the growing community that is so crucial to our collective success. This premier event will take place in Portland, Oregon, on June 26-28, 2024.



The energy storage industry is growing at an exponential rate, with seven times more utility-scale energy storage capacity today than at the end of 2020. Currently, the U.S. energy storage industry supports over 60,000 jobs in technology innovation, advanced manufacturing, engineering, and construction. Over the next decade, energy storage capacity will add tens of thousands of megawatts to America's electric grid."The clean energy transition cannot succeed without extraordinary growth in energy storage. American energy must be clean, affordable, reliable, and secure. Energy storage is essential to achieving each of these national imperatives," said Jason Grumet, ACP CEO. "ACP's membership is on the cutting edge of the energy storage revolution. ACP RECHARGE will serve as the ultimate destination to share ideas, display technological advances, and participate in dynamic forums that address the challenges we face ahead."The conference is taking place alongside the Formula E racing event in Portland —which will feature the exciting single-seater motorsport championship league for electric cars. Registration for ACP RECHARGE will give attendees a chance to access tickets for the race taking place on June 29."The energy transition is happening faster than expected and recent extreme weather events have inspired a renewed focus on grid reliability and resiliency. No technology resource is more poised than energy storage to meet today's reliability needs and deliver on state clean energy goals," said Mateo Jaramillo, CEO of Form Energy. "We look forward to ACP RECHARGE and the timely opportunity to explore diverse emerging technologies, the policy frameworks that can unleash the many benefits of energy storage, and the strength and capabilities of our dynamic industry.""Events like ACP RECHARGE are an exciting step for the energy storage industry," said John Zahurancik, President of Fluence. "The industry is growing at lightning speed. That speed means forums like this are critical in elevating safety, expanding the supply chain and supporting reliable power systems all over the world.""As the energy storage industry continues its impressive growth, the inaugural ACP RECHARGE is the place to be for the latest on financing, technology, and markets," said Jacquie DeRosa, VP of Energy Storage for Ameresco. "I'm excited to see our energy storage leaders in Portland to celebrate successes, exchange insights and drive the next phase of storage advancements. Together, we're shaping a sustainable energy future."Register today at https://cleanpower.org/energy-storage-conference/.###About ACP: The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today's multi-tech clean energy industry, representing over 800 energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, clean hydrogen and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America's national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.Follow ACP on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and learn more at cleanpower.org.