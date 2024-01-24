OSSO marks geothermal milestone with trio of mud-cooling project wins

OSSO, the specialist provider of fluid temperature control and separation solutions, has been awarded three individual contracts representing a combined seven-figure sum. The award wins will see OSSO deploy its high-volume mud cooler technology to key geothermal projects within Europe.



Chosen for its extensive drilling knowledge and proven technology, OSSO's mud cooling offering will provide clients with a unique advantage in reducing downhole temperatures. For one of the contracts, OSSO is providing services for Eavor's groundbreaking Eavor-Europe geothermal project, the world's first commercial implementation of a closed-loop geothermal energy extraction system. This project will generate 8.2 MWe and mitigate approximately 44,000 tCO2e GHG emissions per year, providing clean energy to an estimated 20,000 homes.James Scullion, CEO of OSSO said: "These contract wins are a significant milestone for OSSO as we continue expanding our global footprint in geothermal energy. Our decades of expertise in high-pressure, high-temperature drilling and proven mud cooler technology have uniquely positioned us to support the geothermal sector and we have made significant investments to redeploy our existing technology and create a specialist geothermal offering that can be tailored to the specific needs of each individual customer."With a strong focus on health and safety, the company will aid the operators of each project in maintaining a manageable temperature in the mud system during drilling. This will create a safer environment for rig crews, but also minimise operational delays and extend the longevity of downhole tools and rig equipment in high-temperature applications.Reflecting on the news, Alasdair Carstairs, Business Development Manager at OSSO said: "As the burgeoning sector picks up pace, geothermal projects are facing higher CAPEX and lower immediate returns than those in oil and gas. During a project in 2022, we demonstrated that our technology was effective in reducing the mud temperature of a geothermal well by 25% and we aim to provide operators with the technology they need to effectively manage downhole temperatures, ensuring that projects are as safe as possible while protecting tool life and avoiding costly delays to projects."To ensure optimal operations, OSSO will provide on-site training and upskilling of local project teams. The company will also offer ongoing technical and service support, providing assistance and guidance when required throughout each project's lifecycle.