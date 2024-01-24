TOPBAND showcased "PV-ESS-EV Charging" Multi-Scenario solutions at Intersolar North America held from Jan. 17-19 in San Diego, CA, attracting attendees from markets across the globe. TOPBAND demonstrated solutions for key scenarios, including residential, commercial and industrial applications. It fully displayed TOPBAND's ability to integrate its core technologies across cells, cloud, PCS, BMS and EMS(1C1C3S).



TOPBAND always adheres to the belief that "technology creates value" and has kept making technological breakthroughs and product innovation in the past 28 years. Based on TOPBAND's core technology of cells, cloud, PCS, BMS and EMS(1C1C3S). TOPBAND displayed new products and solutions for Multi-Scenarios for individuals, families, business and utility providers in factories, parks, highway service areas, and shopping malls. The booth had drawing continuous attention from visitors on-site. Notably, products, including C&I ESS BMS solution, C&I BESS, residential energy storage systems, inverters, EV chargers were highly favored by customers at the event.During the exhibition, TOPBAND signed a strategic cooperation agreement with a key player in new energy market, which is the best reward for TOPBAND's long-term commitment to the "customer-centric" philosophy. Moreover, TOPBAND introduced its latest C&I BMS solution, C&I BESS, and C&I "PV-ESS-EV Charging" cases fully demonstrating its technical strength.TOPBAND C&I ESS BMS solution uses reasonable layered architecture, high-precision monitoring, multiple protection, end-cloud algorithms and other technologies to make the energy storage system safer, more stable and reliable. TOPBAND C&I ESS BMS Cloud has successfully connected nearly one million PCS of Battery Management System (BMS), managing a total battery capacity of nearly 20GWh, providing stable support for the entire life cycle operation and maintenance of the energy storage system. Through active precise calibration and intelligent early warning algorithms, it has successfully calibrated and effectively warned more than 100,000 times, reducing maintenance costs for customers. TOPBAND C&I ESS BMS solution has a unique bi-directional active balance technology, which is expected to improve cycle life by more than 12% and increase the economic benefits of energy storage systems by more than 10% throughout their life cycle.As an innovative leader in the new energy industry, TOPBAND "PV-ESS-EV Charging" Multi-Scenario solutions were highly acclaimed at this exhibition. TOPBAND "PV-ESS-EV Charging" solutions provide users with a complete lifecycle new energy solution by integrating photovoltaic power generation systems, energy storage systems, and charging facilities. TOPBAND "PV-ESS-EV Charging" solutions not only help users improve energy efficiency and reduce operational costs but also contribute to the green transformation of the energy structure. TOPBAND's "PV-ESS-EV Charging" solutions are highly flexible and expandable, customizable based on customer needs. Whether it's a need for a small storage system to meet basic backup power requirements or a need for a large storage system to support a significant amount of photovoltaic power generation or electric vehicle charging, TOPBAND can provide appropriate solutions.In the future, TOPBAND will continue to provide innovative new energy products and high-quality integrated solutions to help global commercial and mass users achieve net-zero commitments and low-carbon lifestyles, moving carbon reduction processes forward with global customers, and make the world more intelligent and low-carbon.