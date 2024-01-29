NXTGEN Energy Ltd Takes a leap forward with the securing of 162 Panel Commercial Project

NXTGEN Energy Ltd., a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is proud to announce the successful securing of a significant commercial project at Abbey Leisure Centre in Barking, Essex. The project involves the installation of 162 high-quality solar panels, representing a strategic move towards reducing energy consumption and promoting sustainability.



Abbey Leisure Centre, a state-of-the-art facility boasting excellent amenities and services, has been a pillar of the community since its inception. The installation of the solar panels aligns with the centre's commitment to enhancing its environmental footprint and achieving long-term energy efficiency. The project's completion will not only realize substantial cost savings but also contribute to Barking's borough-wide goal of decreasing carbon emissions.The choice of NXTGEN Energy Ltd. as the provider for this transformative undertaking is a testament to the company's outstanding reputation in the renewable energy sector. Recognized for their innovative technologies and dedication to exceptional customer service, NXTGEN Energy Ltd. has established themselves as a trusted partner for clients seeking reliable and sustainable energy solutions in the commercial sector."We are thrilled to partner with Abbey Leisure Centre on this remarkable project," stated Sam Barr, Director at NXTGEN Energy Ltd. "It is a significant milestone for NXTGEN Energy Ltd. to secure such a large-scale project, and we are looking forward to delivering on our promise of providing cutting-edge renewable energy solutions to Abbey Leisure Centre. Our team of solar energy experts will work closely with Abbey Leisure Centre to design and implement a customized energy system that meets their specific needs and sustainability goals. With our state-of-the-art technologies and commitment to exceptional customer service, we are confident that this partnership will not only benefit Abbey Leisure Centre but also contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for the community.Interested in getting a free no-obligation quote and solar PV system design for Commercial Solar Panels? Contact NXTGEN Energy Ltd. today at https://nxtgenenergy.co.uk/, email info@nxtgen.ltd or call 01268 928 690.