POWWR Warns That the Average UK Business is Now Using More Energy Than Ever Before

POWWR, a respected energy software provider, today reveals that the average UK business now consumes over 28 MwH of energy a year.



This additional energy usage means that the average UK business now pays £5265 for its energy per annum. However, the amount varies wildly from region to region. Whereas businesses in South Wales pay on average £6792 and those in London £6178, businesses in the North East of England and those in North Scotland only pay £3752 and £3799 respectively for their energy.This is based on over 300,000 data points the company analysed for its Quarterly Energy Barometer. The report provides unprecedented insight into how much energy UK businesses are consuming, and what they are paying for it. The Energy Barometer Report shows that the average energy contract is now only 22 months for UK businesses, significantly less than the 29 months it was in 2020 - pointing to continued market uncertainty."It has been a tough few years for UK businesses. Already reeling from a global pandemic, double digit inflation and increasing geopolitical tensions, rising energy prices directly impact profitability for companies large and small," comments Matt Tormollen, CEO at POWWR. "Plus, there is a fear that recent increases to the price cap from Ofgem will put even more financial pressure on UK businesses at the coldest time of the year."The energy sector remains extraordinarily complex, with numerous factors influencing market rates and energy consumption. However, the POWWR Energy Barometer Report proves that there is light on the horizon for UK businesses and that prices are likely to go down due to the increased competition between brokers and suppliers, and partly due to improvements in technology that enable organisations to find better deals."Either way, it is important that suppliers continue to help UK businesses reduce their energy consumption by providing them with tools, insights, and advice to manage their energy use more efficiently. This will both help the planet, and their bottom line," adds Tormollen.Summary of key findings• The average UK business consumes over 28 MwH of energy a year - 6.5% more than last year• Businesses in the South West of England use the least amount of energy and those in North Wales the most• UK businesses spend £5265 on average on energy per annum• Businesses in South Wales pay over £3000 more for their energy annually than those in the North East of England• The average energy contract length is 22 monthsPOWWR will be hosting a webinar on 31st January to go through the full findings in detail, to sign up please click here.About POWWRPOWWR is a cloud-based software provider for the energy and utilities sector. Its advanced platforms and simple solutions help over 65 energy suppliers and more than 1,400 brokers across the United States and the United Kingdom win more deals, manage risk, and grow their businesses. The company was previously known as UD Group in the United Kingdom. For more information on POWWR, please visit https://www.powwr.com/