GreenMine expands project team

Chris will be working with the wider team on site identification and acquisition, then right throughout the complete project delivery from inception to operation of all new sites.



More Headlines Articles

He said: "We're at a really exciting stage for GreenMine as business leaders grapple with their environmental and sustainability strategies on their journeys to net zero. Our new waste carbonisation technology, with near-to-zero emissions, offers a real game-changing solution to reduce greenhouse gases during the waste disposal process and will play a part in reclaiming historic, problematic, landfill sites."Our concept of smaller scale energy from waste plants is much more accessible than the typical large scale incineration facilities that are currently in operation, and we're offering a really effective solution to the environmental challenges caused by landfill."Chris is a qualified Chartered Surveyor, specialising in minerals, waste and environmental management. He has worked in the mineral extraction and waste management sectors for 25 years and has been involved in a wide range of disciplines including quarry and landfill site development.John Bell, Managing Director at GreenMine added: "Chris is an invaluable addition to the team who will be supporting the commercialisation of this technology for businesses in the UK, and with the right financial investment and support, we hope to accelerate the deployment of sites during 2024 - making a real and meaningful difference to environmental targets for carbon reduction."About GreenMineFounded in 2021, GreenMine is a UK-based co-developer of four different waste processing systems that can recycle and process waste, including plastics, or create valuable offtakes and/or generate heat or electricity - reducing emissions through recycling and creating low-emission power.Its award-winning, innovative technology for the carbonisation of municipal solid waste is set to revolutionise the waste industry by enabling the mining, cleaning and repurposing of landfill sites for positive re-development.