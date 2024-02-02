Array Technologies launches the latest version of its dual-row solar tracker

PAMPLONA, SPAIN, February 2, 2024—Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) ("Array" or "the Company"), a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking solutions, has recently introduced new enhancements to the Array STI H250 solar tracker. One of the most notable upgrades is the new driveline motion transmission system, providing a more precise and efficient tracking experience with enhanced flexibility.



The latest Array STI H250 presents features such as a reduced number of piles per tracker, enhanced tolerance for East-West tilt, and a wider North-South angle between rows, contributing to improved suitability for installation in challenging terrains. Building upon a track record involving several gigawatts, the transmission system from the DuraTrack® tracker has been integrated into the STI H250, enabling the effortless removal of the driveline. The slew drives restrict the movement of each row when disconnected, ensuring safe passage for tractors and streamlining maintenance tasks. This feature helps with Agri-PV as it makes the tracker suitable for dual use alongside grazing animals and crops.The tracker comes equipped not only with a new integrated control system but also with the ability to seamlessly integrate with Array SmarTrack™ energy optimization software. This functionality enables the tracker to adjust its tilt based on the distinctive features of the terrain, prevailing weather conditions, and the specific geographical location of the installation. These adjustments are designed to enhance the overall efficiency of the PV plant, resulting in an increase in energy capture through the effective optimization of backtracking and diffuse light strategies."Array aims to contribute to a more energy-efficient world, acting as one of the leading providers of large-scale solar tracking technology worldwide," highlights Xabier Urcelay, General Manager EMEA at Array. "The STI H250 tracker exemplifies Array's steadfast commitment to innovation and its prominent position within the solar energy sector. This advanced technology not only elevates energy output but also commits to improving the profitability of solar installations. Our forward-looking vision entails a persistent dedication to innovating and refining our products to tackle the evolving challenges in solar energy and promote its adoption in key markets."Array will exhibit this tracker at Genera 2024, the largest energy and environment trade show in Spain that brought together more than 35,000 visitors last year. This year's edition, in which Array will be at booth 10C09, will take place from February 6 to 8.About Array TechnologiesArray Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading American company and global provider of utility-scale solar tracker technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array's high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission, and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.